Developing agricultural tourism

The Department of Tourism is working with South Dakota State University Extension on the launch of their AgritourismSD program.
The Dept. and Extension are hosting informational webinars on March 8 and March 15 at 7:30 p.m. Central. In the webinars, experts will discuss the overall definition of agritourism, AgritourismSD program objectives, the application process, and will answer questions regarding the program. Join the webinar via Zoom with Zoom meeting ID# 940 0102 1964.
Agritourism development continues to be a niche area of focus for the Department of Tourism. As the dept. continues to see increased visitor interest in agritourism experiences, it works to further develop opportunities for visitors traveling throughout South Dakota.
The AgritourismSD program is an intensive, two-year program focused on providing the tools and skills needed for those interested in expanding their agricultural operations to include authentic visitor experiences. There will be eight two-day, in-person workshops, each providing in-depth information to help people build a successful agritourism enterprise. Applications are now open and are due by Thursday, April 1. The 2021-2023 program will accept up to 30 applicants ($1,250 per person) and will kick off in May 2021.
