Welcome to “Discovery Digest,” a column with the Capital Journal that looks at the stories and ideas floating around the South Dakota Discovery Center community.
The statistics for rural students and access to higher education are generally grim, which is why a cornerstone to the SDDC’s mission is making STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics — more accessible. One way the Center has worked to bridge the gap between interest and opportunity is to bring professional scientists to students through “Meet-A-Scientist’’ events at local schools.
This fall, at Stanley County High School, students engaged with current scientific research being done by actual scientists in our region. One of the professional scientists that presented was Ram Singh, a post-doctoral research scientist in chemical and biological engineering at the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City.
“‘Meet-A-Scientist’ events are not only important but highly necessary to transmit the scientific discovery and scientific advancements to society and new scientists,” Singh said. “These budding scientists are the future of the community who will play pivotal role in society and national development.”
In Singh’s own research, he is working with sulfate-reducing bacteria — SRB — and biofilm — a group of bacteria that adheres to a surface — specifically the formation of biofilms on different metal surfaces. SRBs have been studied for a long time, their role in the removal of toxins and the corrosion of metals are well known, but it is only recently that we have a more detailed understanding.
The activity, “BOB: Biofilms of Bacteria,” Singh created explains his work using lotion and glitter, products that create a good representation of a difficult to remove biofilm, as anyone who has been around glitter knows. His goal is to increase understanding about what biofilm is and to launch a discussion about its effects.
At the event, “students were fascinated about the bacteria,” a few knew what it was, “but mostly not. Nobody has an idea about Biofilm,” Singh said. After the event, Principal Cutshaw reached out to share with Singh that a student described his booth and activity in detail — moved to learn more. “That feedback made my day and gave me satisfaction… These engagements with students are of huge importance.”
