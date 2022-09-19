On Friday, Craig De Tample led an exploration of Mars during Discovery Center’s “Discovery on Tap.”
The monthly “happy hour science for adults” took a turn towards the skies with large, projected images of the red planet, accompanied by expert commentary.
Beverages in hand, adult patrons looked on as De Tample, whose background lies more in paleontology than astronomy, explained Martian surface features captured by the car-sized rover, Perseverance.
So-called “dust towers” and plumes of water vapor were visible in De Tample’s slides, bringing the audience gathered in the Saint Charles Hotel hundreds of millions of miles away for a peek at the planet that has captivated man’s imagination from time immemorial.
“That’s Olympus Mons,” De Tample said, changing slides. “That’s the biggest volcano in the solar system right there.”
Although many of his descriptions were matter-of-fact, there was something akin to reverence in De Tample’s voice as he shifted from Olympus Mons to an avalanche near the Martian north pole and on to sand dunes covered in “dry-ice frost,” melting directly into vapor.
“One of the things that’s of most interest is life, whether we can find life on Mars, either evidence from the past or current,” he said.
De Tample explained the significance of finding organic molecules on Mars, a discovery indicative of life, but not proof of it.
“Organic molecules are gonna be hydrocarbons,” Discovery Center Education Director Bree Oatman said while sitting at a nearby table with her husband and young daughter. “Those might be indicative of (Mars) having had some life, like fossil fuels here on Earth came from things that were alive at some point.”
If life is found on Mars, Oatman said bacteria would be the “realistic” expectation.
De Tample was asked by an audience member about the Mars helicopter, Ingenuity. Because of gravitational and atmospheric differences, it was asked if the helicopter was designed differently.
Oatman offered to supply him with an interview with Ingenuity’s engineer, explaining the process of flying a helicopter on Mars.
De Tample then responded to Elon Musk’s plans to colonize Mars. He was asked if making humanity a spacefaring race was a good idea.
“I think it’s a good idea, but in terms of making Mars habitable, I don’t think you can terraform it. There’s no magnetic field to keep out radiation, there’s no ozone layer to keep out ultraviolet. It would be very difficult to live on the surface, even if we generated an oxygen atmosphere,” he said. “I think it’s a good idea to go out in space, and maybe even colonize something — even asteroids. But Mars-terraforming I don’t think is in the future.”
