Registration is open for South Dakota Discovery Center summer camps and professional development courses.
According to Rhea Waldman, director of the S.D. Discovery Center,, the camps and courses have gone virtual, but that doesn't mean 100% screen time. The Center is engaging people across the state in hands-on science education. For more information, email rheawaldman@sd-discovery.org or visit sd-discovery.org.
There are five Virtual Summer Camps for 2020.
- Explorer Track - Nurture Nature, June 2-9-16-23, 1-2:30 p.m., for seedlings (pre-kindergarten and kindergarten). This is a choose-your-own-adventure experience, where each week young explorers look at different plants and animals, learning to care for the environment around them.
- Explorer Track (storytelling) - Observer, June 8-11, 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., for sprouts (kindergarten through second grade). Through “Look up, look down, explore the ground,” young observers learn how to investigate the micro-world around them, and all about the life and habitat of ants.
- Health Track (body & mind) - Fitness, June 1-4, 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., for shoots (3rd-5th grade). Did you know that stress can make you sick? Through “Breathe. Stretch. Breathe,” participate in the center’s ‘fit marathon’ and complete a fun health challenge. Young fitness leaders will learn how to use food, creativity, exercise, stretching, and purposeful breathing to stay healthy and ready to conquer the world.
- Science Track (space science) - Astrophysicist, June 15-18, 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., for saplings (6th-8th grade). Complete NASA missions and learn about the universe by traversing our solar system, exploring the moon, planets, stars and space in between. Costs are reduced through a donation from the S.D. Space Grant Consortium.
- Science Track (physical science) - Aeronautical Engineer, June 22-25, 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., for shoots. Complete engineering challenges and missions. With a team of real engineers, young inventors will help design and test different devices for flight and space exploration. Costs are reduced through a donation from the S.D. Space Grant Consortium.
The center has three remote professional development sessions for educators. They use three-dimensional instruction to support educational goals. The use hands-on experiential learning. They comply with CDC guidelines, while keeping screen time to a minimum. Geared as an enjoyable, interactive experience, they are adaptable for in-person and remote classroom teaching. To register, visit sd-discovery.org/Professional-Development.
- STEM Research in the Classroom: Connecting Research to Students. June 11-12, one credit for the grade target of 6th-12th grades. Use cutting edge research conducted in South Dakota to teach science through hands-on lessions.
- Field Research for Teachers, June 29 - Aug. 7, one credit for the grade target of 4th-12th grades. Teachers conduct local, place based field research using iNaturalist and GLOBE to develop phenomena for student investigations.
- How to Teach Nature Journaling, June 15 - July 27, one credit for the grade target of kindergarten through 12th grades. A professional learning community for educators who want to effectively integrate nature and field journals into instruction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.