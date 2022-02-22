Welcome to “Discovery Digest,” a column with the Capital Journal that looks at the stories and ideas floating around the South Dakota Discovery Center community.
On Feb. 14, the nationwide Robin Watch kicked off. Running until March 21, the annual event is a citizen science program that engages everyday people and scientists in the behavior and monitoring of the American Robin, aka Turdus Migratorious.
The program is run by Journey North and locally driven by the South Dakota Discovery Center. See a robin? Jump online at journeynorth.org/robins and log your sighting — for science!
The American Robin is a harbinger of spring. While temperatures are still low, as the days get longer it is uplifting to wake once again to bird song. Nature becomes more present as our environment prepares for new beginnings, and as we again begin to engage more with the natural world around us, we are provided the opportunity to consider our connection, impact and influence.
While we can all appreciate nature and help document its changes, being a naturalist involves study and the passing of knowledge.
On March 14, 2021, Lakota scholar and elder Tony Ten Fingers will present “Lakota Perspectives on Nature.” — register for this Zoom event at sd-discovery.org.
For those with the desire for deeper exploration, the South Dakota Master Naturalist program has become an empowering way to foster a connection with nature, allowing graduated students to share their knowledge with others.
The South Dakota Discovery Center is proud to partner with the Black Hills Parks & Forest Association, Black Hills State University, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, and South Dakota State University Extension in endorsing the next class of naturalists. Find out more at sdmasternaturalist.org.
The SDDC is dedicated to empowering all Peoples of the Great Plains through hands-on experiences that inspire scientific thinking. Follow the SDDC on Facebook for day-to-day updates and highlights, and learn more about its mission, programs for all ages, professional development courses, and popular exhibit hall by visiting sd-discovery.org.
