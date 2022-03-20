Welcome to “Discovery Digest,” a column with the Capital Journal that looks at the stories and ideas floating around the South Dakota Discovery Center community.
How do we learn more about our universe? Crewed missions, robotics, observation and a bit of pop culture are just a few components that help scientists and the public explore space. And, the stars are aligning at the Center as three new exhibits are installed that bring the cosmos closer to our community.
For more than 50 years, Charles M. Schulz’s creation, Snoopy, has helped launch NASA’s human spaceflight missions. Since the original Apollo missions to the Moon, Snoopy has inspired new generations of Americans to dream big.
Now, he is participating in Artemis I, an uncrewed flight test that is the first step in human deep space exploration. Visitors to the SD Discovery Center’s “Snoopy in Space” exhibit can find out more about Artemis I, deep space exploration, and Snoopy’s journey and complete fun activities that engage curiosity and knowledge about our cosmic address. Find animated videos to share with your friends, young and old, at gonoodle.com.
Using studies closer to home, the “Hidden No More” exhibit, designed by the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, explores the relationship between light and color through the work of scientists Kamal al-Din al-Farisi and Mercedes Lopez-Morales.
Hands-on activities, aimed at middle school-aged students, will look at what planets are made of, if they can support life, and more. Virtual reality experiences will put exhibit explorers in one of the original astronomical observatories in ancient Persia, teaching them to use a camera obscura, similar to the one used in the modern day by al-Farisi.
Then onto Mars where NASA’s Perseverance rover is hunting for signs of ancient microscopic life, carrying sensitive instruments that will pave the way for future human missions to the moon and mars itself. Along with technology for exploring other worlds, Perseverance has more cameras than any other interplanetary device in history, which allow us to go along for the ride.
Coming to South Dakota from Texas, the traveling exhibit “Roving with Perseverance” teaches visitors about the Mars rover and the red planet through up-to-date data taken from the mission so far.
Come explore with us.
The SDDC is dedicated to empowering all Peoples of the Great Plains through hands-on experiences that inspire scientific thinking. Follow the SDDC on Facebook for day-to-day updates and highlights, and learn more about its mission, programs for all ages, professional development courses, and popular exhibit hall by visiting sd-discovery.org.
