Welcome to the fifth installment of “Discovery Digest,” a monthly column with the Capital Journal that looks at the stories and ideas floating around the South Dakota Discovery Center community.
Across the country, parents and children are getting ready for the start of a new school year. They are choosing new looks, organizing school supplies and frantically searching for that form that needs signing before the bell rings.
For many STEM educators and teachers, the summer break did not mean a stop to their education. Instead, they used the time to learn about new teaching standards, changing methodology, and how to better engage the next generation, gaining unique experiences to take back to their classrooms through professional development programs and STEM educator internships, like those offered at the SDDC.
“When I first started my SDDC internship this summer, I was a fresh college graduate,” Katie Lucas, a new science teacher at TF Riggs High School, said. “I had learned about states developing the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), which are changing the way that science is taught, moving away from traditional methods of students simply reading their textbook and listening to a lecture towards student-centered engagement in STEM through phenomena-based learning that focuses on investigation, collaboration and discovery by encouraging students to engage with and observe scientific incidences. In my college classes, it was hard to see what these standards looked like in practice. But, through the professional development programs I participated in and the resources I have been given through the SDDC, I finally experienced what phenomena-based learning is in practice. I had opportunities to create and apply lessons that connected curriculum with hands-on discovery. With the skills I have developed, I am excited to work with students and implement NGSS in my own classroom this upcoming school year!”
From a single class to an internship, professional development takes many forms.The goal, however, remains the same -- to expand upon and strengthen existing skills.
In education, there is a link between a teacher’s professional development and the achievement of their students. This result means that SDDC professional development programs fit right into the organization’s mission of empowering people of all ages to engage with STEM ideas.
As educators build upon their skills and learn new methods, their students develop a greater connection to STEM. Over the years, professional development opportunities through the SDDC have expanded, and, in the end, through these programs, the SDDC builds a more flexible and engaged workforce, for today and tomorrow.
The SDDC is dedicated to empowering all Peoples of the Great Plains through hands-on experiences that inspire scientific thinking. Follow the SDDC on Facebook for day-to-day updates and highlights, and learn more about its mission, programs for all ages, professional development courses, and popular exhibit hall by visiting sd-discovery.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.