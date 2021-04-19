Welcome to the first installment of “Discovery Digest,” a new monthly column with the Capital Journal that looks at the stories and ideas floating around the South Dakota Discovery Center (SDDC) community.
Have you ever looked at a light bulb and wondered how it glowed? Or watched the Missouri River flowing by, and wondered at the ecosystem it contained? Did you put your hand to your chin and say “hmm?”
Whether the question is big or small, professional and citizen scientists look at the world around them with a sense of awe. They are curious. And, this inquisitive nature is not restricted by age or education. Citizen science allows members of the public to conduct research, record observations and contribute to scientific knowledge by sharing their collected data with groups like Journey North, which follows bird and butterfly migration patterns, Debris Tracker, which looks at how plastic pollution finds its way to the ocean, and many others. From the littlest thinkers to folks who think they know it all, everyone in our community can say “hmm,” just like scientists do.
It is curiosity, not knowledge, that is at the core of science, technology, engineering, art, and math fields. In education these careers are known as STEAM, and programs that uphold them aim to prepare young people for a bright future, developing the skills they need to be successful, creative, and effective in a modern workforce. But, remember, it is not all about the grind of work. Exploring these fields and our natural and manmade world inspires greater interest — thinking is fun!
“Providing opportunities for scientific discovery at an early age can foster a lifelong love of science and gives a basic grounding in scientific concepts and scientific thinking that will stay with them into the future,” says Dr. Rhea Waldman, SDDC executive director. “Curiosity is the seed to science in all ages.”
To that end, a new program in 2021, “Fridays at the Center,” encourages and directs preschool-age kids’ (our “Little STEAMers”) natural curiosity and integrates math, literacy, and art into scientific exploration. Each adventure is led by champion educator, Jan Martin. Her own inspiration comes from “closely observing the day-to-day changes in the world around” her, and Jan says that, with this outlook, “everyday there is a new adventure wherever I am.” Under Jan’s guidance, the Little STEAMers are immersed in hands-on play and fun experiments crafted to increase their sense of wonder and curiosity. The SDDC Itty Bitty Einsteins program compliments Friday programing themes with coordinated activities.
The SDDC is dedicated to empowering all Peoples of the Great Plains through hands-on experiences that inspire scientific thinking. Follow the SDDC on Facebook for day-to-day updates and highlights, and learn more about its mission, programs for all ages, professional development courses, and popular exhibit hall by visiting sd-discovery.org.
