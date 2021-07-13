Welcome to the fourth installment of “Discovery Digest,” a monthly column with the Capital Journal that looks at the stories and ideas floating around the South Dakota Discovery Center (SDDC) community.
It is eye-opening to think about how, before moving to Pierre, I could count on one hand the number of women I met who worked in fields of science, technology, engineering, or mathematics -- STEM. Not seeing professionals that resembled me in these careers contributed to the idea that I was not going to be any of those things. And, while I do have friends and family that overcame biases to build successful careers in STEM, for the young girl without these role models, it is exciting to see the efforts being made to make sure every student in South Dakota can see themselves in the field.
Building a more diverse “STEM identity” drives innovation and leads to a more successful professional world, and it can be done by elevating the stories and present-day careers of those who have typically worked in the background.
As a recipient of an IF/THEN Gender Equity Grant from the Association of Science and Technology Centers, over the last year, the SDDC has sought to empower innovators and inspire the next generation by specifically highlighting successful women STEM professionals. The funding through IF/THEN has given the center opportunities to grow its programming and add to its exhibit hall.
A new experience, developed over the past few months, located in the popular Discovery Town, called “Grandma Kay’s Wee Care” focuses on a hospital's newborn nursery. The interactive display offers kids the opportunity to don a medical gown and learn about how the youngest members of our community are cared for, along with other aspects of the medical field. The exhibit is centered on the career of Kay Parker who was the director of nursing at St. Mary’s hospital in Pierre.
“Kay's story gives young girls and women an opportunity to see themselves in the faces of STEM professionals,” SDDC Executive Director Rhea Waldman wrote.
While I am a happy, humanities professional, I am also glad to report that my network of women STEM professionals has grown since moving to Pierre. I am now surrounded by amazing female scientists. Through programs like SDDC’s Discovery On Tap, for older curious minds, I can even dip my toes into STEM, gaining access to the worlds of marine biology, Egyptology and more. Learning about citizen science has also expanded my identity to include the knowledge that I too am capable of exploring the world as scientists do.
The SDDC is dedicated to empowering all Peoples of the Great Plains through hands-on experiences that inspire scientific thinking. Follow the SDDC on Facebook for day-to-day updates and highlights, and learn more about its mission, programs for all ages, professional development courses, and popular exhibit hall by visiting sd-discovery.org. More information about the IF/THEN Initiative can be found at ifthenshecan.org.
