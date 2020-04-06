The Sanford Health Plan is waiving all out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment, through May 31.
This means the health plan will cover all costs for testing and treatment for its members, including outpatient care and inpatient hospital stays. This includes all fully insured group and individual plans across the plan’s footprint in South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. Out-of-pocket costs include medical co-pays, deductibles and co-insurance charges related to treatment for COVID-19.
The Sanford Health Plan has approximately 205,000 members, according to Shawn Neisteadt, senior media relations Sanford communications. The Sanford Health Plan is the insurance branch of Sanford. The plans can be purchased on the Federal Insurance Exchange - Affordable Care Act 2020 Plans, as well as privately and through employer health insurance plans. People can check their insurance cards to refresh their memories if Sanford is their health carrier.
“This is about providing peace of mind to our members,” said John Snyder, president of the Sanford Health Plan. “This is an uncertain time for many families, and we’re doing our part to stand with them as we all navigate this pandemic.”
Sanford Health Plan has already implemented these steps for its clients:
- Waiving prior authorizations for diagnostic tests and related covered services that are medically necessary and consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance for members if diagnosed with COVID-19.
- Covering, with no cost to members, the appropriate medically necessary diagnostic tests for COVID-19, where it is not covered as a part of the Public Health Services response, and covering any subsequently needed care once COVID-19 diagnosis occurs, consistent with the standard provisions of the member’s health benefits.
- Increasing access to prescription medications by removing early medication refill limits on prescription maintenance medications (consistent with members’ benefit plans).
- Expanding access to telehealth services and covering at no-cost to the member.
Sanford Health is headquartered in Sioux Falls. It includes 44 hospitals, 1,400 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and nine countries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.