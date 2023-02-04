For 76 years, Don Boyd played the role of a local businessman, humorist, playwright, husband, father and champion of community and the performing arts.
If an actor's role is to create an intimate connection with a live audience, Boyd nailed it, on and off the stage.
In his role as a community leader and businessman, Boyd was "Mr. Downtown Pierre."
That's according to Todd and Rita Koenecke, longtime owners of Capital City Florist & Gifts, which has been a mainstay in downtown Pierre.
"He really was very shy. He always looked and analyzed more so than talking first," Rita recalled. "He usually was off to himself and pretty quiet. At the end, he would always say something, some joke, some story."
Don died on Jan. 25 after falling ill months prior, yet those who are mourning his loss can't help but find themselves smiling and laughing all over again.
"He put the advertising together for the downtown as a whole. He was all about business in Pierre," Todd added. "Somebody last night, when we were visiting and talking about him — they said there should be a statue of him. He was Mr. Downtown Pierre."
In his personal life, Don was a man who was quick to kindness and loyal to those he cared about.
His wife of over 30 years, Kate Boyd, recalled how he gracefully stepped into his role as a caretaker for her daughter, Kimberly Malone, who was six years old when the two married.
It was years later when Kate realized she'd be an empty nester within a couple years that she prayed for something to come into her life.
That prayer was answered by their grandson, Ricky, who was a toddler when he came to live with Kate and Don.
"Don was so accepting and not everybody would've been," Kate said.
"He'd been around Ricky some and knew that Ricky had a lot of issues," Kate recalled.
But when she made the drive to Ohio intending to spend a couple weeks with her son and help take care of her grandson, she wasn't sure if Ricky's mother would accept her offer to help.
Then Kate realized the gravity of the situation, was given a chance to take Ricky home, took that chance and was back in Pierre within days.
The decision was a life altering one.
"And he never once questioned it," Kate said. "And Ricky was with us for 11 years. Don embraced Ricky like his own."
The love and grace her husband showed for Ricky made the love she had for Don reach an insurmountable level.
"And it's like, no matter what he did, it would in my eyes be forgiven because of his love for this very needy child," Kate said. "We had lots of testing, lots of intervention."
Ricky graduated high school a semester early and has made plans to continue his education and become an electrician.
"Most people just think of him as hard tricks and jokes and magic, but it's much deeper," Kate said.
Malone is an attorney in Minneapolis, where she also serves as a board member for a local nonprofit organization and sings for her church all while raising two young children.
Before leaving Minneapolis for Pierre upon news of Don's passing, Malone observed her 11-year-old son, Griffin, practicing a magic trick with younger sister, Phoenix.
The trick was making a coin disappear behind Phoenix's ear, which had the soon-to-be 5-year-old roaring with laughter every time.
"And I'd never seen Griffin practice any kind of magic trick and I just thought, 'That's Papa. That's totally Papa right there,'" Malone said, before fondly recalling the times Don would perform magic tricks at her birthday parties and elementary school classrooms.
Malone spent a lot of time with Don, who never had a driver's license and would catch rides with his wife or daughter.
That meant Malone was always tagging along with her mom and Don as a child, rather than being left alone at home.
That's how Malone became a regular at the Opera house, which she credits with helping her argue confidently in the courtroom, she said.
His gift of being able to make a joke in any situation, without offending anyone, helped Malone feel comfortable as a young child when dealing with the dynamics of divorced parents.
"I think this went back to how I wanted to make sure my dad knew I did not feel he was replaced in any way, shape or form. As a really young kid, I didn't really know if loving Don would hurt my dad's feelings. So Don would tell me he loved me, and I didn't want to say I love you too. So I would just say, 'You too,'" Malone recalled. "And probably one of the first times I said it, he said, 'Like the band.' So every time I said it, he would say, 'Like the band.'"
She said Don raised her in a home that cared about who people are at their core.
"And accepting people for who they are," Malone said.
Collaborating with Don was just one of the many highlights of professional rodeo announcer and former state senator Jim Thompson.
"Don was always a character and a man who I enjoyed being just a legitimate person," Thompson fondly recalled.
Don and Thompson wrote and produced "SD Live," a radio show performed live by the duo from Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. It was broadcasted throughout the state on one Sunday evening every month.
"Don and I did a lot of things like that. His theory was if you do anything, do it well. And being live on the radio — he did that very well," Thompson said. "He had a very believable voice. It was a typical American voice, he spoke sincerely. He enjoyed conning people with comedy. I love that about Don, but in person he was absolutely a legitimate, honest person."
Thompson considered Don one of his great friends, as well as a "good source."
"He was a theatre of a man. I don't believe anyone took him for granted," he said.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.