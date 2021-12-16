Holiday cheer is in the air! I for one am grateful for this time of year as it would seem most others are by way of spreading generosity and paying it forward attitude.
Funny how people try to be kinder than normal this time of year. Why is this effort not given all year-round? The reasons are numerous. I am not here to dig into that today but maybe in another article.
Today I want to talk about Stress with a capital “S.” We have all heard it before stress kills… What about the stress that can cause us to age more quickly?
What is aging anyway? Aging is the body reducing its resilience and capacity to perform work at the cellular level. When cells replicate, such as the skin, we have to be able to rebuild those cells. The skin loses about 30-40,000 cells every minute! And you can have a new liver in as little as 6 weeks. The organ that rebuilds these cells pulls from a blueprint called a telomere. A telomere is an end cap that resides on the end of your DNA cells protecting the DNA data.
The great thing about today is these telomeres can be measured and we can see something called inflammaging. This means that the telomeres are damaged and are not protecting the data it needs to continue making high-quality cells. The best news yet is that we know we can lengthen them or shorten them using our daily choices. We can’t escape aging all together but we can make sure we age gracefully and prevent diseases along the way.
What else does stress affect? There is something I love to talk about, and that’s the gut. Something simple yet astonishing is when you stand or sit significant different biological processes are going on for either.
When we stand and eat we digest food much faster, when we lie down much slower and when we sit we tend to get the Goldilocks syndrome.
When we lie down foods take about one hour longer to digest which can sound awesome. More time for the food to break down, what could be wrong with that? Well as it’s breaking down other hormones may start their migration and we don’t want some of these hormones to be high due to metabolic health. Sitting and eating can help create mindfulness, satiation and good digestion. To enhance digestion relax for 20 minutes, then go for a 10-minute leisurely stroll. Finally, standing can cause gut aches, makes you feel more hungry, studies show it leads to overeating, causes bloating and disrupts nutrient absorption.
The tip for this week, sit down and take your time eating. Our ancestors were so connected with their food eating was mostly a sacred and spiritual act. Doing a light breathing exercise before your meal and eating slowly can and will enhance your life via telomers and gut health. Relaxing before eating, relaxing before working, relaxing before meetings – just remember to relax.
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
