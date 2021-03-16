The Capital Area United Way, in preparation for their Say Yes to the Dance event on March 27, is asking for formal wear donations including dresses, suits, jewelry, ties, and other items.
According to a CAUW release, as a high school student, Christins Oey, past CAUW executive director, was able to partake in a free dress event. She wanted this same opportunity for the young adults in the central South Dakota area. Say Yes to the Dance fills a need in the community.
Every student is unique and has their own style, so CAUW welcomes any and all donations: long and short dresses, shoes, jewelry, coats/wraps, purses/clutches, suits, tuxedos, mens dress pants and shirts, ties, etc. Items must be in good condition and clean. Drop off items at Beck Motor Company any time Monday through Saturday.
Say Yes to the Dance is Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northridge Plaza. For more information, contact Lindy Geraets at 605-224-9229 or director@capareaunitedway.org, or visit CAUW on Facebook and Instagram @capareaunitedway. All students who attend the event will be entered to win gift certificates to restaurants, flower shops, hair salons, and more.
Masks are available for those who may not have one. The number of attendees inside the event, at one time, will be limited. One guest is allowed with each student, and we will be limiting times to 30 minutes, when busy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.