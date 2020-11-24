Donate to the “Guns n’ Hoses” Blood Drive

The 16th annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial “Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive is set for Dec. 2, 3 and 4.
Wednesday, Dec. 2, is at the Fort Pierre Fire Station from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, is at the Pierre Faith Lutheran Church from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, the blood drive is at the Pierre Faith Lutheran Church from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The event is a friendly competition between Team Guns (regional law enforcement) and Team Hoses (regional volunteer fire departments) done in memory of Tyler Wilcox.
The blood drive began in 2005 after Wilcox told his parents “he wanted to pay back some of the kindness and generosity shown to him by blood donors.” During his battle with cancer, Wilcox required over 250 units of blood products. Although he passed away before the first blood drive, the drive continues in his memory.
Since 2005, 2,907 units of blood have been collected. First-time donors have so far totaled 427 people. In February 2020, the drive was awarded Best Blood Drive of the Year by America’s Blood Center’s.
When a volunteer signs in, they can choose to donate for Team GUNS or Team HOSES. The ‘winning’ side gets bragging rights and a large trophy. Last year the Hoses ‘beat’ the Guns 229 donors to 180, while setting an event record of collecting 448 units of blood. This year’s goal is 420 units.
Vitalant blood services tests all blood and platelet donations for COVID-19 antibodies — and informs donors of the results — to find potential donors who could give convalescent plasma. Donors with antibodies help a COVID-19 patient with their plasma, while their other blood components could help other patients. Testing positive for antibodies also puts donors on a unique track to regularly give convalescent plasma to help even more COVID-19 patients.
Donors may just walk-in or they can schedule an appointment by calling Vitalant at 605-225-7732, visiting www.vitalant.org, or using the Vitalant phone application.
All donors must wear a mask. Donors must be at least 16 years old. 16 year old donors need a signed parental consent form, available at the drive or at www.vitalant.org, donor forms, bottom of the page under Resources. Donors must have a valid picture identification, must be in good health and cannot have a cold or be on antibiotics. Having tattoos is okay, if they were done in a licensed facility. Many cancer survivors are able to donate. For more information, call 605-225-7732.
