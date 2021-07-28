Doubting Thomas. Are you familiar with him? He is the main character in John 20: 24-29.
Experience Thomas in this reading from the NRSV translation.
"But Thomas (who was called the Twin), one of the twelve, was not with them when Jesus came. So the other disciples told him, 'We have seen the Lord.' But he said to them, 'Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands, and put my finger in the mark of the nails and my hand in his side, I will not believe.' A week later his disciples were again in the house, and Thomas was with them. Although the doors were shut, Jesus came and stood among them and said, 'Peace be with you.' Then he said to Thomas, 'Put your finger here and see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it in my side. Do not doubt but believe.' Thomas answered him, 'My Lord and my God!' Jesus said to him, 'Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have come to believe.'"
He is a man no different from us. He’s a person who wants concrete evidence for his faith. Because he wasn’t at the tomb when Jesus rose from the dead, he hasn’t yet heard or seen Jesus. He becomes the prototype for each of us -- people who read the story about Jesus’ resurrection from a distance. We hear the report, we read John’s Gospel, and at once we are challenged to believe. Thomas obtains what he desires and so believes, but it’s up to US to take a leap of faith without seeing to believe.
Faith in Jesus is not about meticulously avoiding sins or about unquestioningly believing certain doctrines or facts about him. Faith in Jesus is about following him, about throwing in our lot with him and going wherever that leads. Like Thomas, many of us do that with all sorts of unresolved intellectual doubts about who Jesus is and about the historical or doctrinal content of the stories about him. Jesus is not the least bit threatened by such doubts, and neither should we be.
Even for the earliest Christians, believing that Christ rose from the grave required a great deal of faith. Thomas has been following Jesus for three years and doesn’t want to get his hopes up. He is cautious about this outlandish claim that Jesus has risen from the dead. Today, we are often tempted to give Thomas a bad rap, labeling him “doubting Thomas.” But if we put ourselves in that position two thousand years ago, I think we would ask for proof as well.
Faith in Jesus is not about eliminating doubts. Faith in Jesus is about honestly facing our doubts and choosing to commit ourselves to following Jesus anyway. It is the living of our lives that count, and like Thomas, the doubters and the betrayers and even the persecutors are welcome to get on board this life together, for in the midst of living, the risen Christ is seen and known.
Our faith is about whether we will allow Christ to rise within our hearts and lives as we seek to embody his path of self-sacrificial love on Earth as it is in Heaven. No doubt about it.
Rachel Byrum is a pastor at Oahe Presbyterian Church in Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.