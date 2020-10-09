Down by the Old Missouri - 100 year old car thefts

100 Years Ago
The Ford car belonging to E. M. Lunde was stolen from near the round house, where Mr. Lunde is employed, about 10 o’clock yesterday morning. The thieves, five in number, got as far as Harrold where they had trouble with the car, springing the front axle and bursting a tire. They left the car on the outskirts of town and walked in where Harry McQueen, deputy sheriff, who had been on the outlook for the car thieves arrested them and with the aid of two other deputies, brought them to Pierre and they are now resting in the county jail. They are to have a hearing before Judge Anderson sometime today. Carl Garrett, who has a room over Brown’s Music Store, had his Overland Six roadster stolen from in front of the music store sometime during last night. At the time of this writing no clue as to its whereabouts has been received. It develops that Carl Garrett was unnecessarily excited about the loss of his car which he thought had been stolen. He found it sometime yesterday in the alley back of the Brown Music Store, where a friend, who had borrowed it without leave, had left it when he finished driving.
50 Years Ago
A Grand Old Opry Show direct from Nashville, Tennessee, featuring Mel Tillis of the Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour television show will appear at the Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre, Saturday, October 31, at 8 p.m. The show consists of Mel Tillis and his fantastic 6-piece band, The Statesiders, Peggy Little, Tommy Overstreet and the Little Streets. Mel Tillis, the headliner of the show is not only a brilliant recording artist and songwriter but is unquestionably the funniest man in country music who does not work full time at being a comedian. This is evident on the Glen Campbell Show, seen weekly on Sunday nights.
Roy Norman and wife, Edith, of Hayes feel “The heritage should be kept in front of the people,” so on their ranch they renovate and display horse drawn vehicles which helped open the west when he was a boy. Because of Mr. Norman’s record for community service and success as a farmer, he was named by the Board of Regents and South Dakota State University, Brookings, as one of South Dakota’s two Eminent Farmers for 1970. The other is Albert C. Hauffe, of Leola.
25 Years Ago
A new series of newspaper ads aims to woo Minnesota companies to South Dakota, where businesses will have “room to grow.” The ads, a joint venture of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and several South Dakota cities, target the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The ads run under the slogan “There’s room to grow in South Dakota” and show photographs of several available buildings in the towns of Mitchell, Yankton, Pierre, Mobridge, Sisseton, Huron and Hot Springs. The ad copy lists such business advantages as no income tax, no business-inventory tax, no personal property tax and low unemployment-insurance rates. “In South Dakota, profit isn’t a dirty word,” the ad says. “It’s a reward. A reward you get to keep. Our tax-free business climate, robust economy and renowned work ethic allow you to earn more, spend less and increase profitability year after year.” The campaign comes at a good time for Pierre, said Paul Knecht, executive director of the Pierre Economic Development Corp. With state government, the city’s largest employer, in the midst of budget cutting, the town needs economic diversity and job opportunities, Knecht said.
