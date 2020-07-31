Down by the Old Missouri - baseball and butter

125 Years Ago (1895)
A match game of baseball between the clerks and the printers was the all absorbing topic of discussion Saturday and Monday. Dick Parcell, chief clerk in Carl Lindell’s barber shop, was captain of the clerks, and wore a confident expression and knee pants. At the close of the game he still had his knee pants. Lute Stevens was the clerk’s catcher but was evidently unused to Dick’s fancy pitching, and not sure which side of the batsman the ball was coming. The game was called Monday afternoon at 4:30. George March acted as umpire and T.F. Stone as scorekeeper. It was a hot game, the day being extremely warm. The audience consisted principally of Frank Smith’s oil wagon, Land Commissioner Lockhart and a few feminine voices. Enthusiasm abounded. One man took off his coat and another fanned himself vigorously. The printers’ infield was exceptionally strong, ably assisted by several brilliant maneuvers by the “Saturday Night Thoughts” editor of the Capital in center field. Their battery was Kellam and Dewell, and the former’s twirling proved too much for the counter jumpers. Five innings were played, at the close of which the typos had seven scores to their credit as against two for the gentlemen who presided over the remnant counter. The clerks have been very active for the past few days explaining how it was. Baseball is a nice game and the clerks will enjoy it after they learn how to play the game.
The school board of Dry Run School township, having decided to sell one or two of their unused schoolhouses, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will receive bids for the same up to and including August 27, 1895. The houses to be sold are known as the Stough School house and the Calhoun School house. Will sell the same either with or without schoolhouse furniture. Time on payment can be given on same to responsible parties. Address or call on A. G. Swanson, School District Clerk, Pierre, S.D.
While a FREE PRESS representative went down the road last week on the accommodation train, he was surprised to see the amount of butter shipped east on a refrigerator car. At Canning, Stoddard & Son are doing a fine business in this line, while at Blunt and Harrold many tubs are rolled into the car, all consigned to Chicago and New York houses. We overheard the agent at Blunt state that the shipment from that station alone would average fully forty tubs every week, and each station along the line is no doubt keeping up the same gait. This shows that the dairy interests of this section are getting to be a big thing.
In a drive through eastern Sully County we noticed that the farmers are all doing more or less of this business, and also that all who planted any grain this year have a big harvest to take care of. One field of wheat especially, in Norfolk township, stood about four feet high, thick on the ground, and as level as a floor, and would certainly yield twenty-five bushels per acre. We were convinced that this country was beginning to know prosperity of the right kind.
Tuesday afternoon, Jim Collins, a notorious character of Fort Pierre, who has gained much notoriety recently by provoking an altercation with Press Correspondent Travis in that city, made us a visit. After interviewing some of our hot weather antidote dealers he became imbued with the idea that the sidewalk on Pierre street near the depot would be an excellent place on which to exercise his untamed charger. For some time, he rode his horse up and down the street at a breakneck pace, frightening women and children and causing men to keep out of the way. It was more dangerous to the public than a new beginner trying to ride a bicycle. This pleasant pastime was brought to an abrupt termination by Chief of Police Zinmaster, who promptly removed Jim from his fiery steed and started with him for the courthouse.
