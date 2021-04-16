Down by the Old Missouri - baseball

100 Years AgoA baseball league in this part of the state with Pierre and seven of the principal towns in the vicinity as members, seems to be probable. At least the baseball enthusiasts of the city are going after the proposition in a manner to give encouragement to the fans, and there seems to be no good reason why a league cannot be made to materialize and furnish a large amount of entertainment to the people in the towns interested. The baseball club and a number of the prominent businessmen of the city are behind the movement. Charles Reed has sent out letters to Philip, Fort Pierre, Blunt, Harrold, Onida, Gettysburg, Miller and Wessington, the intention being to secure seven of these towns, if possible, in addition to Pierre to enter a central state league. A meeting will be held next Sunday when it will be known just what may be expected, and it is possible that by this time it will be known just what towns desire or can get into this proposed league. Already a number of the businessmen of the community have expressed themselves as favorable to the plans of the club, and there seems to be no good reason why a most interesting series cannot be realized.
50 Years AgoThe “Speede Car Crusher” is coming! This was the announcement by Tom Bowers, Pierre, chairman of the Pierre-Fort Pierre Environmental Action Group (EAG), in proclaiming that the EAG’s first major project involving one of the area’s environmental problems would get underway early in May. Speede Car Crusher is a mammoth, portable car crusher designed and constructed by Pat Farrar, Rapid City, that crushes car bodies into flat slabs which can be transported to shredding machines at salvage and recycling plants in Denver and Minneapolis. Each car, with trunk and interior filled with spare auto parts, old stoves, refrigerators, etc. is loaded onto the 45-ton Speede Car Crusher by forklift, and four seconds later the 400-ton hydraulic press with 3,000 pounds per square inch of pressure reduces the junker to a flat slab of only eight inches deep. As the hydraulic rams retract the platform, a forklift on the other side of the machine maneuvers into position, removes the slab, and stacks the crushed vehicle for transportation to recycling plants. The process takes about 10 seconds per vehicle. A comprehensive war on junked vehicles will be waged in both Pierre and Fort Pierre and preparations are already underway to secure releases from junk yard owners and private citizens to feed the spoils to the crusher.
25 Years AgoThe Faith Lutheran Church Choir will present a benefit concert for Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center and Oahe Habitat for Humanity at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 21, in the congregation’s new sanctuary at 714 N. Grand Ave. The proceeds of a freewill offering will be matched up to $700 by Aid Association for Lutherans Branch 1538. AAL will also serve a dessert reception following the concert. The choir program theme is “This Is The Day!” which is also the title of its opening number by Allen Pote. A wide variety of sacred choral literature will be performed, including familiar selections such as “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” by Hugo Distler and an Ed Lojeski arrangement of “Kum Ba Yah.” Some of the selections are rollicking, some are dramatic, all of them meaningful. A pair will be sung by the men of the choir. A group of spirituals and multicultural numbers will be heard. The music was carefully chosen to coincide with Scripture readings. The Reverend Brad Urbach will provide closing remarks. The concert will conclude with Robert Ray’s “He Never Failed Me Yet.” The choir requests that no applause interrupt the service and detract from the message of the music and the Scripture.
