100 Years AgoWork is expected to begin at once on the lake at the capitol grounds, a state ditching machine having arrived in the city this morning. The machine is one under the control of the game and fish commission which will be put to work excavating the silt from the bottom of the lake, which during the past five years has washed in from the hills so such an extent the lake bed is almost filled up. The work to be undertaken by the state in reclaiming this lake is a vast one and will cost approximately $25,000 including the building of a dam and a bridge on Summit Avenue. The work as planned by the state engineer’s office will be the installation of a pipe under the bridge on Capital Avenue through which the silt in that half of the lakebed south of the island will be washed out by water. For this purpose, a high pressure stream will be directed on the silt through a small nozzle. The lake has been filled up in the past five years by erosion from the hills north of the lake. In that time approximately five feet has been deposited in the bottom of the lake. The work will take the greater part of the summer, it is expected, but the result will be a great improvement to the capitol grounds.
50 Years AgoFive glass panes at the front entrance of Riggs High School in Pierre were found punctured with holes early this morning, and the investigating officers said today it is indicated they were made by the slugs from a high-power rifle. One of the windows was broken out and was replaced by a plywood panel. Police were summoned about 4:50 a.m. today when a janitor discovered the vandalism. Damage includes holes in two plate glass doors, and three large windows. The rifle slugs apparently shattered upon striking the glass.
The Pierre School Board adopted a retirement policy for faculty members at their regular meeting Tuesday evening which will eventually set 65 as mandatory retirement age. The retirement policy, as adopted by the school board Monday, sets retirement for all certificated personnel who reach the age of 67 by the year 1973. Those who reach the age of 66 before July 1, 1974 will be retired at the completion of that contract year. Thereafter, all faculty who turn 65 before July 1, will be retired at the completion of that contract year. The board did, however, permit the waiver of this policy when deemed in the best interest of the school by the Board of Education.
25 YearsJohn Herra of buildings and grounds replaces screws in chairs in the gallery of the Senate Chamber. Approximately 100 screws from the mahogany and cast-iron chairs in the Senate and House Chambers disappear each year during session. The Senate Chamber will be alive with activity on Monday, the last day of the session.
Streetmaster’s Car Club will meet at the Budget Host Inn conference room at 7 p.m, March 18. Anyone interested in cars, old and new, is invited to come to the meeting and join if interested. Events planned this year include the “Dam Run” in August here in Pierre. Cars owners from all over South Dakota come to show their cars and enjoy the run. A rod run consists of a car show, various contests, dinner, breakfast and awards for the cars. All Streetmaster events are family oriented and include events for kids as well as parents. Events of the Streetmasters will make an interesting and enjoyable 1996 for anyone who enjoys automobiles.
