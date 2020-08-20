125 Years Ago (1895)
In 1894 the vegetation around Pierre was brown and seared by the middle of May, and even a prairie fire burned successfully at that time. This year, at this date, the middle of July, vegetation is green and growing while everything looks as fresh as it did the first day of May. Thus we note the effect plenty of moisture has on the soil of this country. With this important necessary in reasonable quantities each season South Dakota would soon become thickly populated and prosperity would exist on every hand. It is a matter of regret however, that the state has not always been thus favored, but anyone who will take the trouble to glance back over the years that have passed since the state has been settled will observe that the years when dryness and drouth have been with us are becoming fewer. The Missouri slope was invaded by homeseekers in 1883. That year and the one following were noted for abundant crops. For the next five years the drouth generally played havoc with crops, but some localities did fairly well. During 1890 and 91 everything grew again, induced by copious rains, and the next three years things kept getting dryer, ending with the unprecedented drouth of last year. Looking over the past, and taking it for a criterion for the future, we are led to believe that next year promises abundant crops, while if we are to have dry seasons thereafter they will be much shorter, and wet years will follow oftener after each other. There is no question but that this change in conditions is being brought about by the settlement of the country, which was once marked on the maps as the “Great American Desert.” The cultivation of land, setting out of trees and other vegetation, confining of surface water in draws, artesian irrigation and other good means are inducing to a greater amount of rainfall yearly, and that the state is about ready to surmount all difficulties heretofore brought about by drouth and consequent short crops is apparent. The dawn of prosperity is already upon us. This may be an optimistic view, but we do not see how anyone with ever so much pessimism can argue along any other line, looking at the record of the past as it reads. We are undergoing the experience every new country has had in its development. Such rich states as Iowa and Minnesota can tell us how it was with them, and that our past experience has been on a line with theirs. So the FREE PRESS is inclined to think that or future henceforth has only the most rosy appearance.
A movement is on foot to organize for a systematic course of races and exhibitions to be given here this fall in which each resident of the county will be allowed to participate. It will consist of horse races, foot races, bicycle races, and an exhibition of all kinds of athletic sports. Suitable prizes will be given to each successful contestant. The grounds for the race course will be vacant property between the Wells house and the Indian school on the river bank, which with a small outlay would make an ideal race track. The street car barns would take a splendid place to house the horses and would be roomy enough for all. There are a number of fast horses in this vicinity and this would give the owners a chance to determine their respective merits. There has been nothing of the kind here for several years and it would be largely attended from outside the city. The affair would probably end with a grand ball and the races would last for several days. Pierre is very enterprising and if the citizens fully decide upon a tournament it will no doubt be a success in every sense of the word.
