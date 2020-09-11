Down by the Old Missouri - ducks, military bonus, history under the bridge

100 Years Ago
The first day of hunting season opened without any injury in this immediate section so far as is known this evening. There was an early morning rush to the sloughs and ponds, and many good bags brought in. This being practically a matter of course, as the shooting in the start was more like shooting domestic fowl than wild ducks, as the community all year had made the birds very tame, but the later hunters found that the ducks soon learned the dangers.
A young man is stopping in Pierre today who is on his way to his home in St. Louis, having come from Montana down the Missouri in a canvas canoe. He has a top over a part of it and sleeps and lives on the boat. His idea of traveling this way is to get by himself and is spending his vacation from his duties as a telegraph operator.
There is to be a council of Sioux representatives from all the northwestern reservations at Crow Creek Agency on the 30th of this month for a final conference on their claim to compensation for the Black Hills territory. Representatives of the government departments are to meet and confer with the Indian representatives, and it is hoped that they will get down to a basis of actual negotiations to bring the issue to a final settlement. The Indians claim that the Black Hills section was taken from them without compensation and that they are entitled to several million dollars from the government for this territory.
50 Years Ago
The No. 1 bonus check for a South Dakota service veteran was received by Frank Bauer, 30, of Aberdeen. Bauer, a clerk at the Aberdeen Post Office, was handed his bonus by Governor Frank Farrar in a brief ceremony during the South Dakota State Fair. Also present was Ray C. Simpson of Pierre, assistant director of the Vietnam Veterans Bonus Board. Bauer’s application was the first from a veteran selected at random. Bauer, a volunteer for the draft served in the Army 39 months, a period that included a re-enlistment. He served with a military advisory group at Hue in South Vietnam from February of 1962 to February of 1963.
Visitors taken on a tour of St. Mary’s Hospital Wednesday evening were impressed with the environmental control program to provide better care and comfort for the patients. “It is far more than the simple air conditioning I thought it was,” said one of the observers. The $400,000 project which is only now nearing completion, provides twice-filtered temperature controlled air to each room, the halls and even the kitchen. It also provides a fire-alarm system in the portion of the hospital in which the ceilings were lowered, and a standby power generating system capable of running all hospital facilities, except the air conditioning units, at one time. Redlinger Brothers of Watertown was the general contractor for the project, which was begun more than a year ago.
25 Years Ago
History is water under the bridge to some people. History is the bridge, the forts along the water, the fur trading posts and more to Harold Schuler. Shuler began working on his 10th book about South Dakota’s history in mid-July. The book should be available to the public in November 1997 and will chronicle Pierre and Fort Pierre’s History since 1910. “ ‘A Bridge Apart’ generally stopped in 1910,” Schuler said, referring to a history of early Pierre and Fort Pierre he wrote. “I always felt someone had to bring up Pierre's history since 1910. I’m not sure how far I’ll take it - at least through Oahe Dam.” The new book will probably describe business growth, entertainment, wars, the Capitol, famous visitors, early automobiles, roads and other topics and how they have affected Pierre and Fort Pierre. When he finishes his research by the end of 1996, Schuler will have read the daily newspapers of the era, government documents and reports, plus other information on Pierre and Fort Pierre in the State Archives.
