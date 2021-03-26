100 Years Ago
Programs and exercises appropriate to Easter Day marked the services in the city churches yesterday. Special music was rendered at each service. At the Congregational Church the junior choir furnished music in the morning and the primary department observed the Sunday school hour with a short Easter program. In the evening the choir, augmented by outside talent making a chorus of 20 voices, rendered the Easter Cantata “The Living Lord,” under the direction of Mrs. Evelyn Simm and accompanied by Miss Lucile Pettyjohn. The Knights Templar attended the morning service at the Episcopal Church in a body. Mrs. C. E. Coyne of Fort Pierre assisted in the special music by the choir. Large classes were admitted to membership in both the Methodist and Congregational churches at the morning service.
The Pierre Commercial Club will hold a very important meeting tomorrow evening. This is the end of the budget year and plans for the program for 1921 must be talked over and adopted. The Club has accomplished things so far and needs cooperation of all members to make the coming year count. Members must attend to do this.
50 Years Ago
An early Saturday morning fire gutted Ken’s Lounge on main street in Onida and put the Econo-Wash Self Service Laundry out of business temporarily. The Econo-Wash is located in a portion of the front of the 50 x 160 foot building and suffered mainly smoke and water damage. The fire was discovered about 4:55 a.m. Saturday morning when Ken Miles, lounge operator, and his wife awoke to the smell of smoke, “We just had time to get out of the building, and the smoke was thick as it could be,” he said. Police Chief Jon Sterner said that three hitchhikers who had stopped at the laundromat some time earlier also discovered smoke and turned in the alarm. Fire crews from Pierre and Agar were summoned to assist in fighting the blaze, which was brought under control about 2 hours later. The Mosiman Hotel immediately adjacent to the north was evacuated as a precautionary measure but was undamaged. The fire completely gutted the lounge portion of the building, and was stopped short of the rear 50 feet, which houses some storage room and the apartment occupied by Miles and his wife. The Onida Fire Department was able to keep the flames from breaking through the roof, but everything in the lounge itself was reduced to charred rubble.
25 Years Ago
The roads in the region are safe for the higher speeds, according to an official in the Department of Transportation. Drivers will be able to drive up to 75 mph on the interstate highways, and 65 on federal and state highways. The county roads in Hughes and Stanley counties remain at a 55 mph speed limit. Lloyd Potter, Pierre region engineer for DOT, said the roads in the state highway system have been evaluated for speed. “You have different design characteristics for different speeds,” said Potter. “All of the roads on the state highway system have been designed with those criteria in mind.” Potter said there were no areas not already marked with slower speeds that would be dangerous to drive at the legal speed. Some areas around Pierre will remain at 55 mph, the exceptions made because of the geometrics of the road, Potter said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.