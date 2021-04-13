Down by the Old Missouri - first RR/car bridge

100 Years Ago
Doane Robinson, state historian, and J. E. Kirkham, state bridge engineer, left yesterday afternoon where they will hold a conference with the officials of the North Western Railroad and present to them a proposition for planking the railroad bridge over the Missouri River at this place for automobile traffic. This move has been instituted by the Pierre and Fort Pierre commercial clubs and interested citizens, the proposition being to induce the railroad to plank the bridge and collect a toll for vehicles using it. The state highway department has agreed to build road approaches to the bridge should the railroad agree to the arrangement. The opening of this bridge to vehicle traffic would be a great step in overcoming the great natural barrier between the east and the west river country and would give Pierre the first bridge across the Missouri in the state.
A well filled house greeted Herbert’s Great Minstrels at the Opera House last night and the audience felt well paid for attending, as the entertainment was above the average of similar performances. The company carries special scenery which was very good, and the costumes were of good appearance. The entire performance was novel, full of pep, dance, song, and comedy and a clever cycle rider, slack wire performance and strong lady who did feats with her teeth that deserve special mention as does the quartette and comedians. An orchestra of eight pieces furnished music for the acts.
50 Years Ago
Hundreds of Pierre and Fort Pierre grade school youngsters took part in the ninth annual Governor’s Easter Egg Hunt on the mansion lawn in Pierre Sunday noon. The assembled youngsters lined up on Washington Avenue and raced to the area where candy eggs and prizes had been hidden near the mansion a half block away. The race for the older children began promptly at noon. Governor Richard Kneip helped co-sponsoring Elks Club officials dole out eggs to the youngsters who didn’t run fast enough to find a prize hidden in the grass.
Pierre Public Works Director Dave Padgett said today that the power outage last night about midnight was caused by a fault on two circuits at the Ash Street substation. He said that the power went out on about a third of east Pierre from 11:45 p.m. until about 1 a.m. today. The electrical department sectionalized parts of the system and could not find the fault, which apparently had cleared itself. They are checking the lines, and, at 11 a.m. today, could not find any reason for the outage.
25 Years Ago
Many visitors to Pierre comment on the attractiveness of the petunias that border the city’s main streets. The responsibility of coordinating this year’s petunia project falls to Fern Barnett. Barnett was hired as petunia project coordinator by the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce. She will be taking over duties which the chamber staff performed in the past, such as finding sponsors and lining up block captains and other volunteers to plant and weed the petunias, drive the water truck and man the petunia hot dog wagon. This year, petunias will be planted along Harrison Avenue as well as Sioux, Wells and Euclid avenues. About 300 volunteers are involved with the petunia project. “One of my goals is I’d like to get a lot of families involved by having a patch to take care of,” Barnett said. As in other years, sponsors will be sought for the purchase of the petunias. The petunia committee will be sponsoring a carnival May 29 through June 2 on the city’s gravel lot near the American Legion cabin as a fundraiser.
