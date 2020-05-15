125 Years Ago (1895)
With this issue the FREE PRESS has ended 12 years of existence and is growing on 13. During all these years it has tried to faithfully record the happenings in and about Pierre and treat all other subjects in a manner that would be for the best interest and instruction of its readers. Whether it has succeeded or not remains for the latter to judge. The FREE PRESS has witnessed days of doubt as to ultimate success, and the usual hard experiences of new ventures, but it never lost its nerve, never thought of giving up, never lost faith in Pierre, never faltered in its devotion to the interest of the state, The FREE PRESS hopes it enters upon its 13th volume with more nerve, more energy, more business and a greater determination to succeed than ever before. Twelve years seems to be a long time as measured in the rush and hurly-burly of the new northwest, which has become a vast and populous empire in that time. The FREE PRESS might become retrospective and go back to review the life of its chosen home during all these years. How the city drifted from the days when cowboys, freighters and that class held down the town and made things hum occasionally, to the period when things were sought which could not be had, like the opening of the reservation, a railroad to the Hills, the territorial capital, federal court and other prizes wanted by an ambitious young city. Then the season of hard times and dull oppression along in 1887 and when a stranger on the streets was a curiosity and vacant buildings were on every hand but pluck plentier than ever. Then following the era of the succeeding two years when wild-eyed speculation ran riot, with fortunes being made in a day on city lots, the opening of the reservation, success of the capitol fight and the streets equally thronged with speculators and statesmen, with here and there an Indian, half-breed or cowboy cherishing a sneaking fellow-feeling for the days that were. Then the flattening of the boom and striking a steady pace which was not too slow nor too fast, but which has steadily improved up to the present time, with all lines of business running smoothly and steadily; with many of the prizes she formerly sought tightly within her grasp and a healthy outlook for the future; and with a people who believe they have a dead immortal cinch on most of the good things of life when times improve. The FREE PRESS has tried to faithfully record all these different phases of our city’s history, and much more besides, for the last dozen years, and its files are put in evidence. It hopes to be on hand when Pierre is rounding out a rosy career by attaining the meat of perfection as a city of the first class and be with it to the end of all things.
The Fifth Annual Convention of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union of Hughes County will occur in East Pierre Tuesday and Wednesday, May 21 and 22. A large attendance is expected, and the ladies are making extensive preparations for the occasion. A splendid program has been prepared.
The high school graduating exercises will occur in representative hall at the state house Wednesday evening, May 29. The graduates are Lillie E. Farmer, Mabel Stevens, Gertie E. Edson and Anna C. M. Linden. A splendid program has been prepared which will be published in the next issue of the FREE PRESS.
