Down by the Old Missouri - from railroads to bandstands

125 Years Ago (1895)
There is every certainty of considerable railroad building in the Black Hills section before the year closes. This will beget interest in extensions in other directions, and eventually lead up to the building of a road across the ceded lands from Pierre to the Hills. The FREE PRESS notices that the St. Paul and Minneapolis papers are again renewing interest in this enterprise, and advocate some early action looking to the completion of a road over this route at an early date, to put them in close touch with that favored region. It has always appeared to us as if the twin cities were sleeping on their rights in not having long ago seen to the arrangements for building a road across the western half of this state. There is certainly enough loose capital and energy in those two cities to make it comparatively easy to bring about the success of such a proposition. Pierre is still waiting patiently to hear from them and lend her assistance.
Appearances are deceiving. To look upon the usually placid and undistorted countenance of “Billy” Colvin, the tennis player and ladies’ man of the Capital force, one would think the gentleman in question had become entangled in the business end of a cyclone or came out second best in an altercation with a buzz saw. The truth is; however, he has only been scraping the bottom of the plunge bath with his classic and marble-like waste of brow.
Judge Fuller has decided to improve his property on Decatur street near the bridge and make it suitable for residence by his family. He has purchased the lot adjoining on the west and will move the house farther back, compartments will be added to the main building and the lots will be graded to a level. The location is one of the most desirable in the city and when the improvement is completed the judge will have a home of which he may well feel proud. George W. Holbrook has charge of the carpenter work and Jason Hutchinson the excavating.
Beginning the first of this week the stores have closed their doors at 8 o’clock in the evening. This will prove satisfactory to the clerks and give the merchants time for recreation. There is no reason why purchasers should not be able to do their shopping before this hour, and the move is a commendable one on the part of the merchants. For public spiritedness and enterprise the citizens of Pierre are in the fore.
A match game of base ball will be played at the grounds by the city park Saturday afternoon between a picked team from the city and the Indian School nine. It promises to be a very interesting game.
The band stand which was so convenient during the G.A.R. encampment has been removed to its former place in the park. There was plenty of room for the stand at the corner and it should not have been removed, as it is absolutely useless in the park except to get under during a shower at a Sunday School picnic.
One day not long since, Pat Hickey, the section boss, had a hand car on the track when he heard an approaching train. His men attempted to remove the car, but the engine struck one corner, and for several moments the air was filled with Pat’s expostulations and the company’s shovels. No serious damage resulted, however.
