Down by the Old Missouri - Gleason & Masons

125 Years Ago (1895)
Rain has fallen in large quantities almost every day the past week, and the sprinkling hose has been stored away for future use. All kinds of grain and vegetables have taken on a remarkable growth in the past two weeks and the surrounding hills look very pretty, thickly carpeted with rich green grass. It is bound to be a prosperous year.
The crazy patchwork quilt that has been on exhibition the past week at the tailoring establishment of Holland & Holm has been raffled off. The lucky number, seventy-three, was held by John A. Hughes, of the land office. The drawing was under the auspices of the ladies of the Catholic church and netted the society over $78.
Last Friday evening [June 7, 1895] the grim hand of death made its appearance among us, claiming as its victim our esteemed fellow citizen, A. C. Gleason. The deceased has been suffering for some time with chronic peritonitis, and medical skill, tender nursing and loving words could not stay his soul in its journey to the unknown beyond. Mr. Gleason was born in Vermont, September 7, 1838. He came to Chicago in 1870 and a year later married Sarah A. Dable. Three daughters came to bless the union, and with their mother survived the deceased. The family came to South Dakota in 1882 and has resided in this city and Sully County until his death. The funeral services were observed at the family residence Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock, the Reverend W. J. Vanix, officiating. The services were conducted by the Masons, of which the deceased was a member. The remains were interred in the Riverside Cemetery. The sorrowing family have received many expressions of condolence from sympathizing friends in their hour of deep sorrow.
Don E. Johnson, of Highmore, has purchased George M. Whitney’s interest in the Fort Pierre Fairplay, and the paper will hereafter be published by Lavery & Johnson. Mr. Johnson has been in the service for several years and in connection with Mr. Lavery will keep the Fairplay to its present standard of excellence.
The Women’s Christian Temperance Union of East Pierre will take charge of an “Independence Day” program at the park on July 4. They will also have on sale ice cream, cake and lemonade. Everybody is invited to attend, enjoy a patriotic program, and bring his provisions for a picnic dinner in the grove.
The Most Worshipful Grand Lodge A. F. and A.M. of South Dakota, held its Twenty-first annual communication in this city Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, with about 150 representatives in attendance. Elaborate preparations were made to receive and entertain the Masons. A good crowd and the band met them at the train at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Grand Lodge is a busy body, all its business being closed up each year in two days. Therefore its members do not have much time for recreation, and as its proceedings are secret, its doing given to the public consists mainly of the election of officers. Wednesday night the local fraternity and ladies of this city and Fort Pierre gave the visitors a reception, dance and banquet at the Locke, which was largely attended and enjoyed by all.
Jim Lewis, the mechanic and gunsmith, has opened a shooting gallery next to Linell & Logan’s paint factory. A prize will be offered to the one making the best record.
