125 Years Ago (1895)
On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday June 5, 6 and 7, 1895 occurs the annual encampment of the Grand Army of the Republic, Woman’s Relief Corps and Sons of Veterans of South Dakota. The city council has generously helped the local organizations in the work of entertaining by a donation of $100, and the citizens have liberally responded to a subscription for that purpose. The G.A.R. will occupy the hall in the House of Representatives for meetings of their delegates, the W.R.C. will have the Senate chamber, and the Sons of Veterans the Masonic hall. The business part of the encampment will be transacted during the mornings and afternoons and each evening will be devoted to campfires and entertainments by the different orders which will be open to the public. Commander-in-Chief Thomas G. Lawler has signified his intention to be present and will arrive on the second day of the gathering, and the council of administration will hold a session previous to the assemblage. Pierre has always enjoyed the reputation of being a royal entertainer and on this occasion will prove no exception to the rule. The play given by the Sons of Veterans at the rink tomorrow evening, will be by far the best in that line ever presented in the city. “A Box of Monkeys” is a comedy farce in two acts, given by the best amateur talent, in a way that is sure to please. Professor Sewall’s orchestra will be in attendance. Those securing reserved seats early in the day will have a better location and avoid the rush which is usual at the last moment.
Memorial Day has now become one of deep significance to the people, differing from other days in that they love to give it over in respect and reverence to the recollection of those who gave their lives for freedom and the Union. As the thinning of the ranks of the old soldiers by death goes on year by year the memory of their sacrifice and heroic deeds has a greater meaning. Without the men who followed Grant, Sherman and others we would not now be enjoying the blessings of the greatest country on earth. Honor the lives of the old soldiers for what they did.
The health committee from the city council has decided to strictly enforce the ordinance relating to the cleanliness of alleys and back yards. Every person should see to it that the accumulation of rubbish and debris about his premises is removed. There is nothing that breeds disease so readily as filth and there is no good reason why the rear portion of one’s premises should not be as neat and tidy as the front part. People who are negligent in this matter will receive a forcible reminder.
The lover’s rendezvous along the riverbank near the boat landing has been abandoned for a less conspicuous place, since a certain individual with a long range telescope spied a young swain and his lady fair in a very dove-like attitude one evening not long since. The old axiom that “true love never runs smooth” is fully exemplified in this case and the young man in question is now the recipient of much good-natured jocularity.
The committee on parks has been doing some good work in the park in the way of arranging seats, fixing roads and trimming trees and underbrush, and giving the whole surroundings a more finished appearance. It is a very pretty natural park abounding with full blown roses, bright flowers and green shrubs, and with a little improvement becomes very pleasing to the eye.
