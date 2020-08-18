Down by the Old Missouri - heat / bank robbery / hot rods

100 Years Ago
The Lead Call tells of a night drive from Pierre to the Hills this week by Judge Rice and a client who were here from Lead before the Supreme Court. In part it says: Messengers Rice and Steinback left Pierre Tuesday evening by auto for the drive across country, making the trip during the night hours in order to escape the intense heat which had prevailed for many days east of the river. They had a pleasant drive through the night, finding the roads good until Pennington County was reached and there, in places they were rough, but the going was not bad. Mr. Steinback says it was very warm in Pierre, and that he and Judge Rice, used to the mild and invigorating climate of the Hills, where the days are never hot and the nights always cool and pleasant, suffered considerably. He says the crops in the eastern part of the state are fine, and that an abundant harvest is being reaped. The hot nights have done wonders for corn, and that crop will be a record breaker for the state, especially in the bottom lands.
50 Years Ago
Safecrackers were foiled in an attempt to get into the vault at the Dakota State Bank at Blunt last night, but they must have spent quite some time before giving up. Assistant cashier John Hostler said he discovered the bank robbery attempt when he arrived at the bank shortly before 8:00 this morning. Investigators found bank President Harry J. Glenn’s office littered with rubble from the hole in the roof used by the would-be robbers to gain entrance. They also found two cutting torch tanks and a number of pails as well as a torch igniter. Though a large panel at the lower portion of the vault door had been cut on three sides, the vault had remained sealed. Hostler said that the robbers did enter an unlocked storage vault in a room adjacent to Glenn’s office containing the money vault. Nothing appeared out of order nor did anything appear to have been taken in this room. The thieves came prepared. They stole a pair of ladders from a nearby truck and used one to get up on the roof from the rear of the bank on main street. The other ladder they used to climb down into the room adjacent to the vault through a hole chopped in the roof. Glenn said that a representative of the Diebold Safe Company would be arriving in Blunt soon to determine the extent of damage.
25 Years Ago
Larry Schoenhard has spent more than 30 years working on his car. Even with that much time invested, the car has not reached a state of perfection, although it would be hard to tell by looking. Orange and yellow flames streak across the hood of the midnight black ‘44 Ford Coupe. He bought the car originally in 1964. He built it up once for drag racing. Then he tore it down and started all over again. Shoenhard’s experience with reworking cars predates the Ford. He got his start souping up his car in high school. “I’m a car nut from way back,” he said. His latest project is another automotive collage that will cross a ‘33 Dodge body, ‘55 De Soto engine and the suspension of an ‘80 Mustang. This combination will produce a “roadster,” which is like a convertible. “It’s a hobby, it’s an outlet...a recreation,” he said. Schoenhard is a past president of Pierre’s Street Masters car club. The club has at least 35 members with the same pastime--”street rods.” The group has picnics, “rod runs” and Wednesday night cruises to Dairy Queen.
