125 Years Ago (1895)
Five carloads of horses were shipped to Huntsville, Alabama, yesterday by W.S. Wells of that southern city. Mr. Wells was a moving spirit in all public enterprises while he was in Pierre, and now he follows up his old principle of taking hold of a good thing when he sees it. He knows that the range country of South Dakota is the best place on earth to grow livestock of any kind, and his ranch here shows that horseflesh is his strong hand. It speaks well for the Sioux range when horses are shipped from there to the south and money made on them, and that is the kind of business we do here in all kinds of stock.
One of the most needful improvements is a mail route from Fort Pierre to Hultman due south of Fort Pierre and on the Chamberlain and Black Hills route. There are 100 to 200 families along the line of such a route who now have to drive from 10 to 20 miles for mail that would be supplied by the establishing of such a route and two new post offices between Hultman and Fort Pierre. The distance is about 35 miles and the line between Presho and Pratt counties is the most feasible course as there is no obstruction to a good road.
The city council met in regular session Monday evening. Mayor Owen was in the chair and all the aldermen were present with the exception of Alderman White. The regular order of business was suspended and the ordinance appropriating $175 for the improvement of the parks and maintenance of the band was passed. The finance committee reported favorable on the usual grist of monthly claims against the city which were allowed, and warrants ordered for the same. An ordinance providing for a public weighmaster was read but action was indefinitely postponed. An ordinance for the suppression of bawdy houses passed its first reading. The annual report of the chief of the fire department was read and approved. The committee appointed to secure a reduction of interest on the city warrants and bonds submitted its report which was approved and the committee continued. The mayor appointed Alderman Karcher on the committee as Alderman Wallace soon intends to leave the city on a few weeks visit. Alderman Proudfoot was made chairman of the committee. Chief Monkhouse appeared before the council asking for a few improvements in the city fire apparatus. The council instructed the fire committee to secure the repairs asked for. The council then adjourned.
By the way, what sound is more cheerful and musical to a South Dakotan than legions of frogs in happy chorus dwelling in the ponds and lake beds scattered about everywhere just now. The FREE PRESS would prefer to hear this frog orchestra than all the brass brands in the world, or the greatest prima donna that ever stood before the public. When the frogs croak in the state all others cease the noise. It means that we are on the straight road to success this year. Blessed be the frogs and what brings them. Pierre has frogs enough on hand at this writing to bait all the fishhooks in existence, and they all exceed in agility the one Mark Twain made famous - the Jumping Frog of Calaveras County.
The dedication of the New Baptist Church will occur on Sunday, June 16, at 11 o’clock. The General Baptist Association of South Dakota meets here on Friday, June 14. The public schools closed Friday for the regular summer vacation. The average attendance during the past year was 311 scholars daily. Over 400 have been enrolled during the year.
