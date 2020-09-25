Down by the Old Missouri - Masonic cornerstone Indian tourism, Euclid accidents

100 Years Ago
The laying of the cornerstone for the new Masonic Temple in Highmore, with attending ceremonies, took place in that city yesterday under the auspices of the Grand Lodge, J. H. McCord, Grand Master officiating. About two hundred Masons from neighboring towns were present, and C. L. Brockway of Sioux Falls, grand orator, George Pettigrew, Sioux Falls, grand recorder, and Dr. Roscoe Hocton of Huron, deputy grand master and Dr. Fiege of Huron, were other grand officers present. F.S. Williams of Pierre filled the office of grand marshal in the absence of that officer and Masons from Highmore officiated for other absent officers. Following the laying of the cornerstone, a banquet was served in the auditorium by the ladies of the Eastern Star, and a dance was given in the evening. It was a fitting thing that J. H. McCord conducted the ceremonies of the laying of the cornerstone of the Masonic Temple. Mr. McCord was made a Mason in Highmore 32 years ago, was one of the charter members of the lodge and helped to get it into good running order, he was also master of the Highmore lodge at one time.
50 Years Ago
Vern Ashley, coordinator of Indian Affairs for South Dakota, announced the formation of the American Indian International Travel Service, Inc., a new business to promote tourism throughout the Indian tribal areas of the United States. Ashley said the business concept is unique, and that contemporary interest in American Indians and their culture is very high throughout Europe and the Far East. “A basic purpose of this venture,” Ashley said, “is not only to protect and preserve the American Indian heritage, but also to establish Indians successfully in the modern business world. In addition to educating people from around the world in Indian culture, we will be able to show them the many truly beautiful and scenic areas of our reservations.” Ashley said the entire operation will be managed and controlled by Indians. Ashley concluded saying that European contacts have been established and that long-range planning and organization will take place at a meeting scheduled in Washington, D.C. for early November.
25 Years Ago
Looks or safety - that’s the choice between the two options outlined by the Department of Transportation for Euclid Avenue. Tim Bjorneberg, a DOT official, outlined the results of a safety survey conducted by his department during a public hearing Wednesday evening. He also unveiled the choice between leaving Euclid Avenue a four-lane road or converting it into a three-lane road with a center turning lane. Bjorneberg said 10 accidents a year could probably be prevented if the three-lane option is adopted, however he said, “There’s an impressive look when you come into town on a four-lane.” The decision of which option is finally selected for the project is left, according to Bjorneberg, to the Pierre City Commission and the desires of the interested public-of which about 20 attended the meeting. Bruce Pier, Pierre’s public works director, said “The feeling of the mayor and the street commissioner is supporting the status quo.” The mayor is Gary Drewes. The street commissioner is Mary Lou Goehring. The status quo is four-lane. Most of the comments from the public centered on the younger drivers who cruise the avenue after school and in the evenings. Two of the north Euclid Avenue residents said they supported the three-lane concept and wished that the police would keep a higher presence in the area to cut down on the speeding and the traffic caused by the cruisers. Bjorneberg said in the past five years there have been 141 accidents involving 257 drivers on Euclid Avenue. Most of those accidents involved drivers under the age of 21. There were 236 drivers under 21 and 21 drivers older than 21. Bjorneberg said the higher percentage of accidents with the younger drivers involved left turns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.