100 Years AgoAmended to attach an emergency clause and to make the bill effective as far as the moving picture theater operators are concerned August 1, 1921, the moving picture censorship bill passed the Senate yesterday afternoon by a vote of thirty-two for and eight against it. There was very little argument in the Senate over the measure and what was might just as well have been left unsaid, as far as it affected the vote was concerned, all members of the upper house having decided what their vote would be long ago. Senator Danforth of Minnehaha County in explaining the measure to the Senate moved to amend it, putting in the emergency clause and making the bill effective as far as the moving picture theatre operators are concerned as August 1, next. The gist of Senator Danforth’s address was that the people of the state speaking through the legislature in the censorship bill and by it through the movie theatre operators of the state would convey to the film manufacturers their opposition to some of the films now being sent into the state and show them what the people of the state want in the way of films. He said there was no difference of opinion between the exhibitors and those working for censorship as to the necessity of a change for the better.
50 Years AgoAn old-fashioned quilting bee on the afternoon of February 17 proved that concern for fellow beings has not been a sometime thing for many people in Pierre. The organization of Interchurch Women was able to complete four quilts on Wednesday afternoon to be given to needy families. The work session at the East Park Community Center was the first of several quilting bees planned for the next month, according to the secretary, Mrs. Henry Greek who is seeking volunteers to assist with the project. Seventeen women from the nine churches supporting the Community Center were on hand for the first bee to stitch and tie at the two quilting frames provided. It was easy to see as one listened to the women visiting and laughing at their labor of love why our ancestors looked forward to quilting bees as a social occasion. Interchurch Women first demonstrated real concern for the underprivileged when they proposed the East Park Community Center in 1957. It was not until 1961 that they were able to open the Center with the idea of providing facilities for washing clothes, taking hot showers and operating a continuing rummage sale at nominal fees to the families of the area, few of whom had either running water or sewers.
25 Years AgoAn attempt to bring more accountability to the Pierre Fire Department is one of the reasons why the city of Pierre plans to hire a fire department superintendent. Fire commissioner Mike Kumm said, by hiring a superintendent, he wants to eliminate the problem of having the department’s volunteer fire chief supervise city employees. “We want to let the fire chief be a fire chief,” said Kumm. “This will take the burden off a volunteer and provide more accountability within the department. The (superintendent and the fire chief) will be separate but equal and both will report directly to the city commission.” Kumm said the city has been fortunate now and in the past to have had fire chiefs with business backgrounds who are able to administer the department as well as coordinate the services of the volunteer firemen. However, Kumm said he’s concerned that because the job of fire chief is an elected position, in the future someone well-equipped to be fire chief, but not equipped for administration service, might be elected.
