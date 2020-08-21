100 Years Ago
Pat is dead. Everybody in Pierre knew Pat. He was the dog that lived at our home the past three years. While he was a bulldog by breeding, he was the most harmless and playful canine that we ever knew, except as to his wishing to entertain other dogs in fights. But as for humans, he would not harm anybody. He developed a most remarkable career as an auto rider and this was in fact the cause of his sudden demise. Last evening he attempted to board the car of Al Hildebrandt but slipping, fell under the wheels of that heavy auto and was killed instantly. Pat followed the editor everywhere, no matter what the weather conditions might be, and if we attempted to restrain him, his pleading eyes always won out and he was permitted to go along. Perhaps no dog in Pierre was better known by the children than Pat, but his familiar form will no longer be an object on the streets of the city or in the home, where the family will greatly miss him. He was really the property of Jim Hipple who is now visiting in the Black Hills. He will naturally be greatly shocked on his return to find his favorite dog gone forever.
50 Years Ago
“Christus Rex” a symbolic wood sculpture by Carolyn Grimes was suspended above the altar of Trinity Episcopal Church during the past week. The sculpture depicting Christ the King was commissioned as a memorial to William Pfotenhauer. Miss Grimes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Grimes, carved the lifesize figure from white pine in her Pierre studio this summer. A graduate of Pierre schools, she attended the University of South Dakota a year and then transferred to the Chicago Institute of Art where she earned her B.A. degree with a major in sculpture. Wishing to teach, she attended Black Hills State College for a B.S. degree in Education. She is returning to Illinois for her second year of teaching art in the Wheaton schools.
Casey Tibbs, former world champion cowboy and Fort Pierre native has announced that filming for his new motion picture feature “Young Rounders” will be done here August 30 at a Tibbs-sponsored “JackPot” rodeo event. Tibbs also will be in action along with many of the horses from “Born to Buck,” his first South Dakota feature which has set attendance records in 57 cities across the country. Tibbs said that “the ‘Young Rounders’ is a Disney-type feature about a bunch of kids and a horse growing up together.” Early portions of the movie were filmed in 1968 with the colt yet to be a yearling. The movie at that time was entitled, “A Bronc Named Bronco,” but since has been changed to “Young Rounders.” This is the third picture filmed in South Dakota by Tibbs. The bulk of his earlier production, “Born to Buck” was filmed near Fort Pierre. A later picture, “Sioux Nation,” which is designed for television, was done near Pine Ridge. “We will be doing filming on the new ‘Young Rounders’ feature in west-central South Dakota for a week to ten days at several rural locations in addition to the rodeo scenes at Fort Pierre,” Tibbs says.
25 Years Ago
As a gesture of ecumenical strength among the churches of Pierre, the congregations of Resurrection Lutheran Church (ECLA), Oahe Presbyterian Church and Trinity Episcopal Church cooperated in presenting a Vacation Bible School program called “Seaside with the Savior.” Hosted at Trinity Episcopal Church, the education wing was converted into five seaside ports from Jesus’ day with students experiencing a different port city each day. Teachers and teenage helpers from the three churches took part in presenting lessons and activities appropriate to the port based on Biblical reports of Jesus’ activity in those cities. A staff of 23 persons was involved along with more than 60 students from preschool age to sixth grade. This is the third year these churches have engaged in cooperative Vacation Bible School.
