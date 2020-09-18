Down by the Old Missouri - robbery & POW & Thrift Store

100 Years Ago
Wednesday morning at Harrold, Jake Winckler came downtown and discovered in passing Bohning’s store that the glass in the door had been removed and upon going around to the side door found it also open and a pile of empty shoe boxes on the floor. He notified Mr. Bohning who came down at once and found that his store had been the scene of a robbery during the night. Investigation showed that the robbers had taken about $150 worth of gloves, $400 worth of shoes and about the same amount of sheep lined coats and leather vests. They did not touch the cash register which contained over $30 in cash. They found it easy to get the high-priced goods as all the articles had the selling price on them. They made their exit from the side door loading the goods into an auto, the track of which could be seen after the light shower of the evening before, but its direction could not be told. The robbery is thought to have occurred between the hours of 2 and 5 o’clock a.m. There were some strangers in town Tuesday, one of which hired out at the restaurant and was sent to Gleason’s residence to secure a room which he did, but he did not show up at night or at the restaurant and it is now believed he was one of the gang, as none of them have been seen since.
50 Years Ago
By signing a petition, the citizens of Pierre can help to gain better treatment for American Prisoners of War held in Southeast Asia, the commander and president of the local VFW and Auxiliary said today. Commander Albert Reidinger and President Irene Hoagland said that VFW Post 2038 and Auxiliary members are collecting signatures to a petition that reads, “We, the undersigned, urge those holding United States Servicemen as prisoners of war adhere to the agreements of the Geneva convention in providing humane treatment of prisoners.” A nationwide drive for a million signatures by October 1 is part of Project POW sponsored jointly by the VFW and Auxiliary. Signed petitions will be forwarded to VFW Commander-in-Chief Herbert R. Rainwater who will take them to the Paris Peace talks in October to deliver them to the North Vietnam delegation. If the North Vietnamese will not accept the petitions, Rainwater will present them to Secretary General U Thant of the United Nations, Commander Reidinger and President Hoagland said. The Commander and President stated, “If millions of Americans show they care about our imprisoned servicemen, we believe we can win better treatment for them and their release.”
25 Years Ago
If there is anything people like more than helping a good cause, it’s getting a bargain. When the two team up in the Hospice Thrift Store, the result is money raised for an inpatient unit to provide care for terminal patients and their families in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area. “We’re off to a really good start,” said Holly Hoing, director of Countryside Hospice. “Our goal was if we could break even in the first year, we’d keep going and make plans for an inpatient unit.” If business at Hospice Thrift Store continues as well as it has since it opened July 1, the thrift store should be in business for a long time, she said. A grand opening for the Hospice Thrift Store is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The thrift store is located at 1105 E Sioux Avenue. A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. A $25,000 grant from Piper Jaffray Companies Foundation made it possible for Countryside Hospice to start a business. The response from people coming to shop, donating items and donating hours of time to work at the thrift store has been tremendous Hoing said.
