Down by the Old Missouri - RR, house fire, and fish

100 Years Ago
The grading contractors who are filling in the trestle work on this side of the railroad bridge are getting along in good shape, considering the drawback which they have encountered. A carload of tools, needed for this work, left Peoria, Illinois, July 27, but up to date the railroad company cannot even locate the car. The railroad company has taken up the north track which used to lead to the stockyards, and there will only be one side track passing through the bridge location. This makes an added amount of dirt required to fill, and as a result a good portion of the ground north of the old temporary bridge cut will be pulled out.
Two auto loads of young people motored to the ranch of Gus Rosner Sunday night and made a raid on his melon patch. Mr. Rosner hearing the noise came out with a shotgun, firing presumably into the air as none of the invaders were hit, but they only succeeded in getting a few melons when they had expected to get a carload.
50 Years Ago
Fireman arrived too late, and with too little water this morning to save the farm home of Ione Putnam, 70- year-old Canning widow. The fire, which had started on the siding of the house, was fanned by a strong wind and within an hour, was declared beyond saving by Hughes County Tanker Chief Robert Hardwick. The Blunt department arrived first, answering a call about 9:30, but they quickly pumped their tank truck dry. The Pierre department arrived shortly thereafter, and the two units alternated spraying the house and refilling at the Canning pond, until the situation was declared hopeless. Mrs. Putnam, whose husband died some years ago, lives about a mile south of Canning. She had just installed carpeting on the floor and was beginning to enjoy color television on a new set. Only a few chairs and one antique desk were rescued from the west end of the home. When the fire department tankers arrived, they worked for more than an hour, but each time they ran out of water, the flames would spread. A fireman said that the blaze burned through the copper line leading from the fuel tank, which dumped fuel oil throughout the basement. “There was just no stopping it,” he said. The fire started on the east side of the house and spread quickly. At noon the firemen were still watching the remains burn.
25 Years Ago
The Fourth Street pond is now inhabited with approximately 1,500 largemouth bass. But, before avid fishermen get too excited, it should be noted that they are 3-month-old fingerlings that are not expected to reach keepable size for at least three years. Randy Smith and Gene Holm, from the Game, Fish and Parks fish hatchery station at Waubay, released the fingerlings Thursday morning at the pond which was created when Fourth Street was completed to Garfield Avenue. “In about three years, they’ll be close to a pound in weight,” said Smith. When released, it took 162 of the fingerlings to weigh 1 pound. Pierre Public Works Director Bruce Pier said that until the fish reach 15 inches in length, the pond will be restricted to a “catch and release” program. Though others can legally fish the pond, Pier said the intent of the city was to create a fishing place for children, senior citizens and individuals with handicaps. Pier said he plans on working with state and federal agencies to develop the site which will include the construction of several earthen sediment dams in the draws above the dam to keep sediment from filling the pond which is currently 10 to 15 feet deep.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.