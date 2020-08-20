125 Years Ago (1895)
A party of Russians numbering about twenty arrived Tuesday morning on their way to the Russian settlement near Willow Creek. The colony came direct from across the waters and will engage in the sheep raising industry and diversified farming. A large number of Russian settlers have located in this vicinity during the past few years and their numbers are constantly increasing. The have proved to be a sturdy, thrifty and law-abiding class of settlers attending strictly to their own affairs. If the great horde of people living from hand to mouth in the large cities would follow the Russian’s example, they would make for themselves a comfortable home and in a few years be in independent circumstances. But the trouble is there are too many people who would rather go hungry in the city than be well fed in the country.
The movement to secure a stock exhibit or county fair is meeting with flattering success. It will probably occur sometime during the month of September and last several days. We are in the very heart of one of the finest stock counties in the land, and our agricultural showing would be by no means insignificant. A little support from everyone in this vicinity would insure its financial safety and would be a good advertisement for the town. Let it come on.
At the steamer excursion to Oahe last Sunday a young newspaper fellow and his fair maid strayed off and did not report when the steamer was ready to leave. A relief expedition similar to the one that went after Stanley in Africa was organized and they were found a mile away. The FREE PRESS will not complicate itself by any further reference to the sad affair.
C.W. Lindsay, who has been operating a skiff line between this city and Fort Pierre for some time, has purchased a half interest in the steamer Pearl, which will be used to carry passengers back and forth and for short excursions. This will prove of great convenience to the people of Pierre as they get quicker passage and a more suitable landing.
Wicks and Williams, the two men who attempted to relieve Tony Hengel of several pairs of pants, plead guilty to petit larceny before Police Justice March Thursday afternoon and were each fined $10 and costs. Wicks, upon whom the stolen property was found, will serve twenty-nine days in the county jail and Williams fifteen.
Col. H.O. Besancon, of the Blunt Advocate, announces in the following terse lines the Advocate has entered upon the twelfth year of its existence: “With this issue the Blunt Advocate begins volume twelve. We are not ashamed of the retrospect, and our grit is good for the future.”
A number of people from Fort Pierre and this city charted the steamer Pearl Sunday for a day’s outing. The objective point was Oahe but owing to the strong headwind they stopped at Peoria bottoms. About fifty were on the boat.
The gun club held an interesting shoot Tuesday evening and although we did not learn the score it is safe to say the shooting records remain unbroken.
The culvert and crosswalk on Coteau street and Dakota avenue is undergoing some needed repairs under the supervision of the street and alley committee.
A.W. Sargeant, who has been distributing the star puzzle among our citizens for the past few days, and incidentally taking subscriptions for the Minneapolis Times, departed Tuesday morning. The puzzle consisted of a metal star inside of a circular piece of iron and was as difficult to get out as it is to extract money from the newspaper business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.