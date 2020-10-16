Down by the Old Missouri - shooting pigs, drugs and pheasants

100 Years AgoLast Sunday some persons were shooting all of the afternoon down in the vicinity of the park and as a result a rifle ball killed a good sized pig in the pen on Paradise Valley farm. This is quite a loss to the owners, but it might have been a person killed instead of a pig. There has been a lot of complaints about shooting in East Pierre the past year and this shooting Sunday was so promiscuous that the priest at St. Mary’s Hospital was afraid to take a walk in the park. It is our opinion that it is about time that the city commission sees that the ordinance against shooting within the city limits of Pierre is enforced and somebody made to pay fines which will be a lesson to others. A whole lot of young fellows are in the habit of shooting at marks, but this shooting with rifles promiscuously is something that no civilized community should tolerate. It is pretty tiresome to be eternally kicking about such depredations here, but when it reaches the stage of killing animals and perhaps humans if it continues, it is time that a real roar was registered.
50 Years AgoA panel composed of one juvenile judge and seven law enforcement officials generally conceded Monday evening that Pierre has a drug problem. The panel members presented five-minute observations from their departments on drugs in general, and then answered questions directed to them from a packed auditorium at Buchanan grade school, and questions telephoned in. Judge Clair B. Ledbetter, Hughes County judge and juvenile judge informed the assembly that the number one controlled substance abuse problem is alcohol, followed by those substances legally obtained, but used abusively. Third on the list is the misuse of common household items which can alter the mind. He was pleased with the concern shown by local people and said that we have had several tragedies and near-tragedies. He was concerned, however, with the feeling of panic, and urged that concerned persons get the facts. Moderator Shan Burke, president of the Chamber of Commerce, said that one criticism of the panel is that it was one sided. The audience, of which there were a number of young people present, indicated interest in a subsequent presentation by doctors, social workers, and young people themselves. The program was sponsored by the Buchanan School PTA.
25 Years AgoThere are many days in the pheasant hunting season, but Saturday is the only day that really matters to most hunters. More than 100,000 hunters are expected to participate in the opening day of pheasant hunting season on Saturday. “There’s no question it’s the most eagerly anticipated day,” said Dave Bonde of Pierre, who usually goes pheasant hunting on the opening day of the season. The first thing the pheasant season opener means is memories, he said. His memories of the opening day of the pheasant season go back to before he was a teenager getting his single shot and shells out and being ready to go hunting with his dad when he came home from work before noon. “The other thing is tradition,” Bonde said, “There’s a South Dakota heritage of hunting pheasants on opening day.” Department of Game, Fish and Parks officials predict a good year for pheasant hunting for Bonde and other hunters. “Overall, the brood survey numbers for this year deliver mixed messages. If we compare 1995 to 1994, the numbers tell us we are down about 35 percent. But this year’s numbers are also comparable to the 1993 surveys,” said Game, Fish & Parks pheasant biologist Steve Riley. 1993 was a good year for pheasant hunters. If the hunting is as good as it was in 1993, this should be another good season, Riley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.