Down by the Old Missouri - tennis concert, fish-story, women in men's clothing

125 Years Ago (1895)
The Pierre Tennis Club will give a musical and literary entertainment at the rink Tuesday evening. A splendid program has been prepared and Pierre’s foremost vocalists and musicians have volunteered to assist. Misses Carter and Warburton are on the program and this announcement alone is sufficient to insure the audience a rare treat. The young ladies stand foremost among Pierre’s vocalists and never fail to please the most critical audience. Among the other attractions will be music by the Pierre band, the orchestra, mandolin solo by Mr. Underwood, recitation by Mr. Williams, music by the male quartette, etc.
Frank Rabidue, the well known young property man of the Pierre band, has sprung a fish story upon the unsuspecting public. He avers that while swimming in the river one evening last week he jumped upon a catfish three feet in length and the horn penetrated his foot to the depth of two inches. Young Rabidue managed to scramble to the bank fish and all, and with the assistance of several of his associates the fish and boy severed their close relationship.
A moonlight excursion was enjoyed by about twenty-five young people Friday evening. The steamer departed at 8:30 and returned after a three hours’ run to up the river points. The evening was warm, the sky clear and the moon bright, and the young people enjoyed themselves as only a genial crowd of Pierre young people can.
As an indication of the restlessness that afflicts humankind, we notice every day conveyances going through Pierre in each direction bearing people to some new location. Many of them are leaving homes in states to the east in the hope of bettering their prospects, while others are traveling in an opposite direction, in some cases going back to the homes they abandoned and again hunting for work in the harvest fields or more thickly populated districts. The tide of humanity eddies all around us. It very seldom flows in a straight stream.
Yesterday afternoon a severe rainstorm visited this locality. It has been threatening rain during all of the afternoon and about 5 o’clock the storm burst in all its fury. The rain came down in sheets accompanied by a violent wind, which, playing upon the falling raindrops created a mist that darkened the atmosphere as a sand storm or smoke from a prairie fire would do. It strongly resembled a cloud burst and a cyclone fighting for supremacy and vying with each other to determine which was the most destructive element. An inch and fifty-two hundredths of rain fell in about half an hour. The storm was principally confined to this locality and was severest near the Indian School, but barely touched Dry Run, a few miles below. In an almost incredibly short space of time the ditches were filled, the streets running with water, and cellars began to fill up, and in many cases the water covered the floors of buildings situated in a lower locality.
The new woman craze has struck this city at last. It is reported that two ladies of high social standing were masquerading in male attire one evening last week. We have got to face it sooner or later-it is only a question of time. The word “bloomer” as used for the new style of female attire is not of slang origin as many suppose. Mrs. Bloomer, very recently deceased, lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa, almost from the earliest history of the place, and taught physical culture, dress reform, etc. to ladies. She was a bright and intelligent woman of good address and drew the designs of the present half gown and half breeches attire so many ladies are donning, and which about all of them will be wearing likely before ten years come and go.
