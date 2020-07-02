Down by the Old Missouri - the 4th long ago

100 Years AgoAt 12 o’clock Wednesday night bells began to ring, anvils were fired off and explosives of all kinds were heard, announcing that the day held so dear to the hearts of every patriotic American citizen was at hand. From that time on everyone was conscious that he was in some manner supposed to contribute his quota toward the noise and set about it with much alacrity. The city gave no public celebration on account of the recent encampment of the old soldiers, but almost everyone, especially the rising generation, held one of his own. The fire department attended the exercises at Fort Pierre which were exciting all day and wound up with a grand ball. Their display of fireworks in the evening was quite elaborate and could be plainly seen from this city. The reflection of the rockets upon the waters of the Missouri was very beautiful, making the waves dance and ripple in a pale soft light.
The proverbial “hard shell” Baptists bundled themselves into the large carryall and other vehicles and with several barrels of lemonade and lots of good things to eat spent the day picnicking down the river near Dry Run. Base ball, rifle practice, all kinds of outdoor sports and the lunch basket were the order of the day. Miss Gertie Edson proved to be the best markswoman among the lot. The Baptists always were a jolly, fun-loving crowd and to attend a picnic given by them is a rare treat.
Any kind of Fourth of July celebration would be incomplete without a ball game. It is as necessary as firecrackers. This time it was between a nine from the Mandan and a picked team from the city. A great many of the Mandan crew had never played together before, but they made it interesting for the home team. The day was extremely warm but a large number of men and women stood in the hot sun during the entire nine innings watching the game. It closed with a score of 19 and 18 in favor of Pierre.
The weather was fair during the entire day, but nature’s warm smile to the tune of almost 100 in the shade caused a person to long for an icehouse or to wile away a few moments in the shade of the north pole. All in all, it was a pleasant day well spent.
The streets are thronged with people every Saturday evening to listen to the open-air band concerts, and it is an event eagerly looked forward to during the week. The band boys deserve a large amount of praise and would feel more appreciated, perhaps, if the people would offer a little more encouragement in the way of applause. There is scarcely any open demonstration in the way of applause at the close of each selection, although it has operated toward the delectation of every hearer. A little applause now and then would make the boys feel better at all events.
Evan Knutsen the obliging assistant janitor of the capitol building has been appointed by Secretary Thorson to Captain Hill’s place and will have complete charge of the state house. Mr. Knutsen has served in his present capacity for a number of years and has always proved courteous to the state officials and accommodating to the visitors.
W. H. Brown has purchased the old Sheldon house on the outer edge of East Pierre and as soon as the grading is completed on his lots on Retreat Street will fit it up for residence. The location is one of the best in the city and when completed will make a very desirable property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.