125 Years Ago (1895)
Pierre camp No. 2851, Modern Woodmen of America, will give a grand excursion to their friend’s tomorrow, Friday, July 26, on the steamer “Pearl.” The picnic grounds will be located this side of Oahe and the steamer makes two trips. The first boat leaves Pierre street landing at 5 a.m., returning at 4 p.m., and the second boat leaves at 9 a.m. returning at 8 p.m. The Pierre City band will accompany the excursion and furnish music during the entire day. A match game of baseball and other outdoor amusements will be indulged in and light refreshments served during the day. The committee in charge has made every arrangement for the comfort and pleasure of their guests and a splendid time is promised.
While Pete Wilson was connecting some pipe in a ten-foot ditch near the Locke Hotel this forenoon, the embankment gave way completely covering him with dirt. His predicament was soon discovered, and he was dug out by willing hands. The accident would have proved fatal had he been allowed to remain in his position any length of time.
The musical and literary entertainment given at the rink Friday evening by Sully post No. 13 G.A.R., was attended by a good-sized audience despite the inclement weather. The post has long enjoyed the reputation of giving good entertainments and this one was no exception to the rule. The program began with a selection from the Pierre City band and terminated about two hours later with a good night song from the male quartet. The principal features of the evening was the vocal music by Misses Carter and Warburton. The continued applause compelled each to respond to an encore and each selection was pleasant and entertaining in the extreme. Pierre has a number of vocalists of whom she may well feel proud. Colonel Baker, of Hermosa, reproduced a number of amusing and entertaining selections from his phonograph which added largely to the delectation of the audience. The recitations were all good and well rendered, and as usual the ladies selected sober and pathetic themes and the gentlemen something humorous. A neat sum was realized by the effort.
The rate on wool from Pierre to Chicago is 82 cents and from Black Hills stations $1.42. This difference in rate is causing sheep men from the forks of the Cheyenne River east to market their wool by way of Pierre. Buyers from Chicago houses are now in this city and paying from 10 to 11 cents per pound for the wool as soon as delivered. The same rule will cause cattle from the foothills of the Black Hills to be driven across to Pierre for the market. These facts prove the crying necessity for a railroad from Pierre to the Hills.
A little fistic encounter and gun play occurred on Deadwood Street Wednesday morning, the result of Fort Pierre correspondence in Pierre papers. The trouble was caused by an article in the Daily Capital one day last week, reflecting on Jim Collins, and Steve Travis, a newspaper correspondent, was the supposed author of the article by Collins. When the gentlemen met there was a few blows struck but no serious damage done.
Truckman Marion left his team standing alone near the Fitch Block Tuesday for a few moments, when it became impatient and started off on its own accord. The team was rounded up in the course of half an hour and beyond the loss of a few vegetables no particular damage was done.
