Down by the Old Missouri - WWI funeral & computer & farm toys

100 Years Ago
Tuesday afternoon the funeral of Robert Rutterford, who died in France during the war, was held in this city and was the first event of its kind in the history of Pierre. Rutterford was one of the very few from the immediate community who lost his life in the great war, and his body is the first to be returned to this section of the state under the plan being carried out by the government. The young man was a son of Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Rutterford, who lived a few miles northeast of Pierre, and while not well known locally as he had resided in the country, there was a general observance of the occasion which marked the last said rites in his memory. Young Rutterford was one of the nations’ heroes. He has done his part for the land of his adoption. In turn it was just and proper that the people of his home community should recognize the sacrifice which he made. It matters not whether high or low in life, one who has given that most pricely thing, life itself, is entitled to sincere consideration and deepest respect. The Reverend Albert Hartt of the Methodist Church was specially fitted to serve in the capacity of minister for the military funeral by reason of the fact of his having been chaplain overseas during the great war. The church services completed, the procession wended its way to Riverside Cemetery where the remains were laid to rest.
50 Years Ago
The Pierre City Commission Tuesday night considered a proposal to have the city payroll done by computer. Western States Wholesale computer programmer Soong Park appeared with his supervisor Gordon Anderson to explain details and costs of switching the city payroll operation over to computer. They have already made a proposal to have the city utilities billing done by computer. Park said that, on the basis of 168 employees, their company could figure and write the checks, provide company quarterly reports, W-2 income tax forms, and certain special request reports for a total of $1,028.60 annually. He has calculated that it currently takes over 500 man-hours to do this work. The commission took the proposal under advisement.
25 Years Ago
Don Christensen is one man who still enjoys toys. “I’m always looking for toys. You can never get too many,” he said. The toys are antique toy farm implements and toy construction equipment. Some of Christiansen’s toys will be on display this month at Rawlins Library in Pierre. The display the first week features Oliver, Allis-Chalmers, International Harvester, and Farmall tractors. John Deere and Case tractors will be featured the second week in October. He’ll probably display four-wheel drives and different brands of combines the third week and construction toys the fourth week in October. “I’d like people to just look at them and remember the toys they had when they were little, remember what they had for farm implements when they were young. It brings back memories,” said Christensen, who owns Christensen Tree Service in Pierre. He started collecting toy farm implements in 1984. He was raised on a farm and farmed for about four years before going back into road construction. While growing up, he didn’t receive many toys. One day, Christensen was in a farm machinery dealership and saw a toy replica of a tractor on display. “I wanted it and I bought it,” Christensen said. From there, he found out about toy shows and became interested in buying and selling farm toys. He now has from 300 to 400 farm toys in his collection. His favorite are trucks or construction toys.
