100 Years Ago
Estey Draphel and Irving Arnold entered pleas of guilty in the state circuit court at Miller (S.D.) to the charge of stealing a package containing $10,000 from the Miller depot of the Chicago and Northwestern railroad. The money belonged to a Miller bank, which had turned it over to the express company for shipment to a bank at Ree Heights. It had to be left in the depot overnight and when the depot was opened the next morning the package had disappeared. It was only recently that the authorities were able to make arrests. In the meantime, Arnold had fled to Oregon, and he was captured in that state and returned to Miller. Both defendants were given terms in the Sioux Falls Penitentiary.
Governor-elect W. H. McMaster arrived in the city today from Yankton where he has been spending the Christmas holiday with his family. He brought with him Miss Carlotta East of Yankton, who will be stenographer to the new Governor. Miss East is well known in Pierre.
The free library department has all been transferred from the state house to the Fitch block and the room which it formerly occupied resembles a tornado wreck. It will take considerable work to put the room in condition again.
50 Years Ago
Pierre will hold its first Audubon Society sponsored Christmas Bird Count tomorrow, according to B.J. Rose of the State Game, Fish and Parks department of South Dakota. Though volunteers are needed to cover the area prescribed by the society, they need not be walking volunteers. “Anyone who will tabulate the number of birds visiting his birding area in a specified time will be helping with the count,” said Mr. Rose. National rules from the Audubon Society are followed so the total count has scientific meaning. At least eight hours of counting must be done on the specified date. There must be two or more observers to each group and weather, temperature, terrain and area description are carefully recorded. The Christmas bird count began as a reaction against the old custom among hunters of going out on Christmas Day to see who could knock down the most birds. The first bird count was taken in 1900, instigated by Dr. Frank Chapman. As a result of the Christmas count’s popularity, the Audubon Society has published a large book filled with the names and addresses of where the birds of America spent last Christmas. A meeting of persons interested in participating in the Christmas bird count for Pierre will be held this evening at the home of Stan Little. If you would like to add to the scientific body of knowledge concerning birds of our area but are unable to attend the meeting you may call Mr. Little.
25 Years Ago
Pierre Area Referral Service’s ability to help meet the basic emergency needs of individuals and families who live in Pierre or who are passing through the area have been handicapped recently by the loss of two sources of funding. Before PARS inception in 1974, Pierre had no organized way to address people facing food, shelter, and other basic needs crises. Because information and resources for assistance were known only to a few, many people had to wander from place to place, mostly churches, for help, with little or no guidance. The need for a central information and referral agency became evident. So, out of several community meetings, the Citizens Involvement Council emerged, and the council created Pierre Area Referral Services. Since 1974 PARS has evolved from an information and referral center to also include direct services to clients. Recently two sources of funding from the Salvation Army and Hughes County have become noticeably absent. This has had an impact on both the administrative and direct assistance component of PARS. Because of the reduction of about $6,500 in funds, the needs for church and community support for 1996 and beyond is even greater.
