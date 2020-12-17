100 Years AgoPierre’s Community Christmas tree entertainment this year is being looked after by the local American Legion and that organization is making every effort to have the occasion fully as joyful as the previous community Christmas tree celebrations. Here are a few things which will help to make it a success: All school children who are to take part in the singing are requested to bring their copies of the songs to the auditorium Christmas night. Be there promptly at 7:30. The Legion hopes that the community in general will participate in the singing of the carols, which will assist in making the affairs a happy one for everyone concerned. Mrs. C. H. Hollister will lead the singing. The songs will be as follows: “Hark, the Angels Sing;” “Adeste Fideles:” “O Little Town of Bethlehem;” “Holy Night;” “Christmas Carol;” “Joy to the World.” There are 600 bags to be filled with candy at the auditorium tonight. Women and girls will you come and help fill them?
The Missouri River has frozen over and Magnus Holm walked across from Fort Pierre this morning, he being the first person to venture on the ice. With the present cold weather, it will not be long before teams and automobiles will be crossing, though a road will probably have to be smoothed out as the ice is very rough, great cakes having frozen together, seemingly on end.
50 Years AgoThe Lab Department was declared the winner of the Christmas display competition held recently at St. Mary’s Hospital with their poster portraying the nativity scene. Each department created a display using materials from their department, and competition was keen. The lab display portrays the star of the east, made by hypodermic needles set on end, and also radiating outwards. The stable is made of a glass slide roof, cork walls and stained cotton swabs for straw. The manger is made of application sticks and hematocrit (blood) tubes, with a halo of lancets. The picture was colored by stains used by the lab, mental blue, and anaodine solutions. The border, seen as a series of colorful ridges, is made of blood-filled hematocrit tubes. The trophy winning display was made by Sister Francis, Ruth Ann Furze, Myrtle Miller, Julie Von Eye, Sheryl Housha and Colleen Valentine.
25 Years AgoStanley the buffalo won’t be roaming back to Fort Pierre, but fund raisers aren’t giving up on efforts to replace another buffalo statue in Fort Pierre. Pupils in the Stanley County Elementary School and others in Fort Pierre have been raising money to bring a statue of a buffalo nick-named “Stanley” back to Fort Pierre or have another statue of a buffalo replace Stanley. Stanley once stood along U.S. Highway 83 near the log cabin that served as headquarters of the National Buffalo Association. When the National Buffalo Association and American Bison Association merged, the Fort Pierre office closed. Stanley was moved to the National Buffalo Museum in Jamestown, N.D. “We are going to get a ‘Stanley’ back on the corner of Main and Deadwood,” said Greg Malsam, who, through the Fort Pierre Development Corporation, is spearheading fund-raising efforts for a statue of a buffalo. The sculptor who made the statue of Stanley will be contacted to see if he still has the original mold, Malsam said. It might be possible to have another bronze statue poured. If the sculptor doesn’t have the mold, Malsam will get a price from the sculptor for creating another statue of the buffalo. “We’re definitely not giving up. That’s not our last resort,” Malsam said. About $1,900 has been raised from people wanting to see a statue of a buffalo where Stanley once stood, Malsam said. Fort Pierre residents can be assured that Stanley is receiving plenty of attention in his new home. The statue has been renamed “Tauros” and has been installed on a native rock pedestal in front of the National Buffalo Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.