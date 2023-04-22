South Dakota State Flower Postcard

Postcard of South Dakota’s state flower, the Pasque, and the South Dakota State Capitol ca. 1910s

 South Dakota State Historical Society

110 Years Ago

At an early hour this morning flames were seen issuing from the roof of a dwelling on west Pleasant Drive. The fire laddies, in keeping with their usual actions, were among the first to reach the fire, and the flames were soon extinguished. The building was partially destroyed. It was among the very first houses built in Pierre, and was owned by Mr. Martin, a hardware dealer in St. Paul.

