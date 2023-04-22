At an early hour this morning flames were seen issuing from the roof of a dwelling on west Pleasant Drive. The fire laddies, in keeping with their usual actions, were among the first to reach the fire, and the flames were soon extinguished. The building was partially destroyed. It was among the very first houses built in Pierre, and was owned by Mr. Martin, a hardware dealer in St. Paul.
Preparations are already under way for the observance of Memorial Day in Pierre, in a fitting manner. At a meeting of members of the G.A.R. [Grand Army of the Republic] and Sons of Veterans, held last evening, committees were appointed to arrange a program and carry out the observance of the day.
The Capitol Commission at a special meeting commissioned Landscape Gardener Wyman of Minneapolis who will arrive in Pierre within a few days to oversee the planting of shrubs and flowers upon the capitol grounds, as well as other landscaping features of the proposition.
Pierre celebrated Arbor Day, with most beautiful weather propitious for the planting of a large number of trees. At the Capitol building a large number were also set out, and the lawn around the building occupying about four city blocks turned green for spring celebration almost in a single day after the water was put upon it.
Several carloads of immigrants have been hauled through Pierre recently filled with farm tools and seed grain, bound for the counties beyond the Missouri River, where nearly one-half of the state’s area is awaiting their arrival and their aid in its future development.
The measure passed by the recent legislature regulating the employment of women and girls and children in South Dakota and fixing the ours, will after this year be of interest during the vacation season, for in section 2 it provides that no child under 14 years of age shall be employed at any time in any factory, or workshop, mercantile establishment, etc. except during the vacation of schools, but even then children cannot be employed unless the employer keeps on file a certificate stating the name, date and place of birth, age of child, and that he can read at sight, and write in a legible hand, simple English sentences, or that he is a regular attendant at some school, and the certificate must be issued by the county superintendent of schools where there is one, or some authorized person by him in writing, and that factory or workshop must be at all times open to the visitation of county superintendents. The act also provides further that if upon investigation it appears the child must labor for his own support, and would otherwise be barred from employment, that the county superintendent of schools may issue a special permit authorizing his employment within certain hours. This act is South Dakota’s first law upon the subject excepting a brief provision in penal code, section 784, which is but a provision for a ten-hour day for women and children.
The Missouri River is cutting in the vicinity of this city faster than ever before. In the last two days 60 rods of rich farmland have gone into the insatiable stream. Landowners near the river are dynamiting out trees and the cannonading can be heard for miles.
A fire in the Lang building located on Coteau Street caused a great deal of excitement Friday. Mrs. Lang had used the building to clean clothes in and was using gasoline which ignited, burning her severely about the arms.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
