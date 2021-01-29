100 Years Ago
There are some who believe that the present legislature is quite a bit behind on its work and that the balance of the session will have to be a very active one in order to catch up. However, old timers in the legislature state that conditions are no worse than they have been in past sessions and point out a number of instances where this is true. They call attention to the fact that in the session of 1915, the bank guaranty act was one of the important pieces of legislation and that that bill was not acted on until the final day of the session. The session with the rural credits bill was among the important measures for action, this bill was milled around for six weeks before action was taken on it. While it is true that there are a number of paramount issues at this session it is generally believed that satisfactory progress is being made. The efficiency survey measure and the cement plant bills have both been passed. Satisfactory progress is being made on the highway and bonus bills, the latter being now about in shape for presentation to the assembly. Both houses have set the fortieth day of the session as the last date at which individual bills may be presented. This is Sunday February 13. Committee bills have five days longer in which to be presented.
50 Years Ago
South Dakota ranked 17th in a systematic evaluation of the capability of the 50 state legislatures, a citizens group announced Wednesday. The study, conducted by the non-profit, non-partisan citizens conference on state legislatures, ranked the legislatures on the basis of how well their operations reflected the minimum standard of democracy and efficiency. Results of the study were announced Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Among neighboring states Iowa ranked 6th, Minnesota 10th, North Dakota 22nd and Wyoming 49th. Larry Margolis, executive director of the organization, said South Dakota ranked relatively high on three of the five scales. Its ranks were 12th on “accountable,” 15th on “informed,” 16th on “independence,” 23rd on “functional,” and 37th on “representative.” The study said South Dakota has the foundation for an improved legislature and cited the following strengths: effective series of bill deadlines, automatic scheduling of bills for floor action, reasonable legislative size and legislative audit capability. Barriers to more effective performance were restricted session days, low pay, no expense reimbursement for legislators, inability of the legislature to call a special session and a failure to schedule pre-session organizational and orientation activities.
25 Years Ago
Government offices need to be open, even when it’s 30 below zero. This morning Governor Bill Janklow issued a new policy regulating state office closings due to inclement weather. At his weekly news conference, the governor said that state government offices should try to stay open during bad weather. “When there’s an emergency, it’s really when people need government the most,” Janklow said. Shutting down government cuts services for the elderly and children, Janklow said, just when those services are needed the most. He cited the highway patrol, the highway department, social services and the health department as government entities that are needed during times of bad weather. In a letter to state employees, Janklow said the new policy is based on “communication and common sense.” The new policy leaves showing up for work during bad weather up to the individual state employee. Janklow said he didn’t want anybody risking their lives to get to their jobs. “If they can go to work,” Janklow said at the press conference, “I’d like them to come to work. If people can’t come to work, that’s fine.” The new policy will allow state employees who miss work because of weather conditions to use their personal leave for the day, to rearrange their work schedules to make up the time, or to take leave without pay.
