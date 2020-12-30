100 Years Ago
The 17th session of the legislative assembly of South Dakota got underway promptly at noon today, as is provided by law, starting what will undoubtedly prove to be one if not the most, important session ever held in this commonwealth since its first assembly and admission to statehood. At the hour specified the Senate and House were called to order and organization affected by the election of legislative officers. Immediately after organization the House and Senate met in a joint session in the House Chamber where the message of Governor Peter Norbeck, chosen as United States Senator in the last election, and the inaugural address of Governor-elect McMaster, were listened to and the oath of office administered to the incoming state officials. Governor McMaster outlined many things that face the present legislature and made a number of vital recommendations for works during the session. Both the Senate and House Republicans held their caucus in their respective chambers last night beginning at 7:30 o’clock. In the Senate all was clear sailing with unanimous votes being cast in all nominations, no contests being in evidence. It was different in the House. The Senate Republicans were through their work and had adjourned before the House Republicans had made one nomination.
50 Years Ago
A crowd, officials said was the largest since Governor Tom Berry took office in 1932, jammed the Riggs High School Auditorium in Pierre Tuesday night for an Inaugural Ball and reception honoring Governor Richard F. Kneip. Members of the Inaugural committee estimated that between 4,000 and 4,500 persons from all parts of the state attended the event, with nearly 3,500 passing through the receiving line to shake hands with Kneip and his wife and with Lt. Governor and Mrs. William Dougherty. The Inaugural Ball, an official function of the City of Pierre, is held every two years following the official inauguration ceremonies in the State Capitol. The Huron Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Director William Winkle, performed at 6:30 p.m., opening a series of performances designed to give the reception line officers a break. Other performers included the Singing Engineers from the School of Mines at Rapid City, the Mitchell Barber Shop Harmony Chorus, the Black Hills Singers from Spearfish, The Statesmen from Brookings, and the dance band of the 147th Army Orchestra. Organist Mrs. Bonnie Kempel and Hazel Peters of Pierre, and Mrs. Alice Hand of Sturgis provided music in the main reception hall and in the punch room.
25 Years Ago
South Dakota Public Television will provide daily coverage of the South Dakota Legislature starting with the first day of the session Tuesday, January 9. “Statehouse” coverage airs at 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program will provide an overview of the day’s key actions and feature extended highlights of major floor debates and committee hearings. The reports will air for a half-hour at the start of the session and will increase to one hour as the legislative calendar progresses. Producer Tami Freitag Watson along with Frank Scanlan and Al Lundy of South Dakota Public Radio will coordinate and host “Statehouse” coverage. SDPTV will also provide live coverage of some special events during the session. The first is Governor Bill Janklow’s State of the State Address at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Those on the biking path in Steamboat Park east of the causeway will notice a sign installed by the city about nearby Discovery Island. Terry Lewis is the director of education at the South Dakota Discovery Center & Aquarium. He often takes classes to Discovery Island. “Kids get out there and it’s like being on a whole new world,” he said. Many buffalo bones and petrified wood wash up on the island. The youngsters talk about plants on the island and how plants on the island may change in the future.
