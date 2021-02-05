100 Years Ago
The women of the state who want to sit on juries will have to wait two years anyway. If their hopes were not blasted when the House of Representatives turned down the bill that was before it the last of last week, there was none left when the Senate killed Senate bill 94 by a vote of seven for and thirty-four against it. Arguments made up largely of the same thoughts in varying forms as were presented for and against the proposition in the House were made in the Senate. Senator Bartels of Deuel said he was against the bill because he believed it would compel women to sit on juries. The main argument against the measure was made by Senator Guilfoyle of Fall River. “If it were a measure to enhance the privileges of women in the state of South Dakota, I would be for it, but it doesn’t,” said the Fall River Senator. “It is a duty rather than a privilege, and a duty that even the men are anxious to get away from. In Wyoming they tried letting women sit on juries years ago, but they abandoned the practice and it has not been reinstated there.” Senator Danforth of Minnehaha County thought it would not be a good thing to have women on the jury for it would compel the male members of the juries to refrain from smoking and to wear their coats when they retired to the jury room for deliberations. Speaking for the measure he had introduced, Senator Amsden of Grant County said that he had heard the same old arguments when the women were asking for the franchise. “We must also take into consideration the benefit the state would derive from the services of women on juries as well as to consider the hardships that might be inflicted occasionally on individual women,” he said.
50 Years Ago
The lights went out in the State Capitol Monday, leaving the House and Senate chambers shrouded in darkness, elevators stopped in midflight and secretaries poised over the useless keys of their electric typewriters. “What’s the appropriations committee doing up there?” asked Senate Majority Leader Lloyd Schrag. The power shortage had left the members of his State Affairs Committee staring across a conference table at the glow of each other’s cigarettes. In the basement cafeteria, where a single candle perched on an inoperable cash register, Senator R. T. Collingwood, D-Elk Point, saw a dim figure approaching. “Governor, I think you’re carrying this austerity program a little too far,” he told Governor Richard F. Kneip, who replied, “Let there be light.” There was, a few minutes later, as workmen cleared up the difficulty in the city power supply which feeds the Capitol.
25 Years Ago
A scheme to increase plate fees crashed in the South Dakota House Monday. Rejected 20-49, the legislation needed 47 votes to pass. Lawmakers should not increase taxes or fees just one year after approving a property tax reduction plan, said Rep. Maurice Olson, D-Webster. The bill would have increased annual fees by $10 and changed a discount formula that allows people with older vehicles to pay reduced fees. People who own cars, trucks and vans currently get a 30 percent reduction on vehicles at least five years old. Commercial vehicle owners get a 10 percent cut. Under the bill, the discount would have been available only for vehicles at least 15 years old. The increase in fees and the change in the discount formula would have raised about $11 million a year for county road and bridge repairs. Prices of gravel and road repair equipment have increased during the past 20 years, while license plate fees have remained the same.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.