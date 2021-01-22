Down by the Old Missouri: Starving and Candy Stripers and jeans

100 Years AgoEvery community throughout the country organizing to raise its 30c per capita voluntary contribution for the relief of starving children throughout the world, awakened a representative group of Pierre men and women to the share this community should rightfully bear toward this wonderful humanitarian work. And, yesterday afternoon at the Carnegie Library parlor, an organization was perfected with Mr. Brooke, the secretary of the Pierre Commercial Club, as chairman, Mrs. Whitcher as treasurer and Otto B. Linstad as secretary. Numerous ways and means were suggested by those present and several of the most feasible adopted. For convenience, the city was divided into three sections, the East end consisting of all that part of Pierre east of Capitol Lake and the stream running there to the river, the South part being all that part west of Capitol Lake and south of Capitol Avenue, and the North part being all of Pierre west of the Capitol Lake and north of Capitol Avenue. Anyone desiring to make contributions may present them either to the treasurer or the chairman of either district, and all those who heretofore have sent contributions should report the fact so that Pierre may be credited with the money. With that many large contributions already made; it should be a simple matter to supply our thirty cents per capital quota.
50 Years AgoMrs. Howard Iverson has become the director of the Candy Stripers’ and Red Coats’ program at St. Mary’s hospital which will once again give young men and women of the Pierre-Fort Pierre communities an opportunity for voluntary service, according to an announcement by Sr. Mary Lambert, hospital administrator. Candy Stripers and Red Coats must be in the ninth or tenth grade and are trained for non-technical chores to relieve nurses and hospital personnel. Young people who are interested in this volunteer service are asked to get application blanks from the hospital desk, to complete them and return them by February 1. The local group of Candy Stripers and Red Coats were under the guidance of Mrs. Carmen Pasos. Since her move from Pierre the program has been somewhat inactive but will now continue with the help of Mrs. Iverson and under the sponsorship of the St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary. An applicant to either youth hospital service organization must furnish references from church and school and must pledge a minimum of two hours a week of volunteer services. Special recognition is given after completion of designated hours of service.
25 Years Ago
Thoughts of trading neckties, suits and dresses for comfortable jeans, sweaters and loafers floated briefly Wednesday in the state Senate. You could say the bubble was quickly burst by stuffed shirts dead set upon preserving the Senate’s image and decorum. And you’d be right. Although there was a serious undertone Wednesday, the whole episode was lighthearted and ended without hard feelings. Tossed out 21-14 was a resolution to designate Fridays for casual dress. It said all lawmakers, legislative employees, lobbyists and others could shuck their usual formal attire for more commodious clothes. All people had to do to qualify was to pitch a dollar in the bucket each week for Easter Seals. “Many leaders in private industry are implementing casual dress days to foster company camaraderie while promoting a favorite charity,” explained Senator Mike Rounds, R-Pierre, who ran the idea up the flagpole. “Relaxing the dress code on legislative Fridays would allow everyone associated with the Legislature to make the long trip home in more comfort and greater convenience,” he argued. Rounds, who is the Senate Republican leader, received support from Democratic Leader Lars Herseth of Houghton. “For those of us who have a couple hundred miles (home) there is a practical side to this,” Herseth said. Reporters, too, could get casual on Fridays, he added. “It’s only fitting and proper that we make the press at least fit in with the rest of the scene up here at least one day of the week,” he said. While reporters often go the coat-and-tie route during the lawmaking session, it is not unusual for them to show up in jeans, either.
