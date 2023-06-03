Downtown Pierre ca. late 1880s

Cabinet card showing downtown Pierre made by Miller, Dakota Territory photographer Jasper N. Templeman showing the Hughes County courthouse at the top of the hill, ca. late 1880s.

 South Dakota Historical Society

100 Years Ago

A Pierre enforcement league, headed by Frank Harbaugh as president and with Mrs. J. H. Johnson, vice president, Paul Noren secretary and Mrs. John Sutherland, treasurer was formed at the meeting at the courthouse last evening. An executive committee of ten was also chosen. The meeting was called by those interested in the work of law enforcement in this city, a tentative organization having been formed about a year ago and a permanent organization perfected with annual meetings to be held on the first Tuesday in May of each year. There were about sixty residents of the city present who listened to a number of good addresses, one being given by Frank Lockhart of Rapid City and sheriff of Pennington County who told of the work that has been done in cleaning up Rapid City and Pennington County in the past few months. Mr. Lockhart spoke especially of his work among juveniles, of his securing cooperation and confidence of the young people of his community and county. He also spoke of the necessity of securing the cooperation of all classes of citizens anxious to assist in making their community a better place to live. Charles Deland also addressed the meeting, dwelling especially on the necessity for strenuous action on the part of good citizens who without fear or favor stand for the enforcement of the laws that are on the statutes. He said this country is referred to as the “Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave,” and urged that it be made the home of the brave, stating that it took considerable bravery on the part of citizens to stand for absolute enforcement.

