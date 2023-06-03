A Pierre enforcement league, headed by Frank Harbaugh as president and with Mrs. J. H. Johnson, vice president, Paul Noren secretary and Mrs. John Sutherland, treasurer was formed at the meeting at the courthouse last evening. An executive committee of ten was also chosen. The meeting was called by those interested in the work of law enforcement in this city, a tentative organization having been formed about a year ago and a permanent organization perfected with annual meetings to be held on the first Tuesday in May of each year. There were about sixty residents of the city present who listened to a number of good addresses, one being given by Frank Lockhart of Rapid City and sheriff of Pennington County who told of the work that has been done in cleaning up Rapid City and Pennington County in the past few months. Mr. Lockhart spoke especially of his work among juveniles, of his securing cooperation and confidence of the young people of his community and county. He also spoke of the necessity of securing the cooperation of all classes of citizens anxious to assist in making their community a better place to live. Charles Deland also addressed the meeting, dwelling especially on the necessity for strenuous action on the part of good citizens who without fear or favor stand for the enforcement of the laws that are on the statutes. He said this country is referred to as the “Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave,” and urged that it be made the home of the brave, stating that it took considerable bravery on the part of citizens to stand for absolute enforcement.
50 Years Ago
Students at Riggs High School in Pierre were evacuated this morning after a bomb threat was received by telephone at 10:29 a.m. Principal Gilbert Neiles said today that a student office girl received the call from what appeared to be a young male voice. It said, “I can’t give you my name, but there is a bomb in Riggs High School set to go off in 15 minutes.” The building was evacuated, and local and state law enforcement officials began searching for the bomb. None was found. Principal Neiles said today the students were dismissed for the balance of the day, but that Baccalaureate services will be held in the school as planned at 8 p.m. Sunday. School will resume as scheduled on Tuesday. The South Dakota statute states that conviction for the first time of a false report concerning the placing of a bomb is a misdemeanor offense. Conviction of a second is a felony. Penalty for a misdemeanor where no other penalty is prescribed can be imprisonment in a county jail for up to one year, or by a fine of not to exceed $500, or both. Police Chief Don Kelm said that they have some leads and are investigating the report.
25 Years Ago
In the past, judges appointed lawyers to provide indigent defense in Hughes County. For the past three years, a contract public defender has fulfilled the need of providing defense for those who don't have the financial means to hire a private attorney. Attorney Lee Hood is in her second year of serving as the primary public defender in Hughes County. Wade Reimers is the secondary public defender who handles cases which Hood has a conflict of interest. While both systems of providing indigent defense--court appointed counsel and public defender’s offices--have their benefits, the current system in Hughes County appears to be working well, according to Judge Steve Zinter, presiding judge of the 6th Judicial Circuit Court. “The main goal is to get competent counsel appointed,” Zinter said. Hughes County Commission Chairman Wally Larsen said the commission is pleased with the current arrangement, which saves taxpayers money. In the past, court appointed fees were as high as $225,000 a year. Hood’s contract, which is up for renewal every January, is now set at $75,000 a year. In addition to Hood’s salary, Reimers is paid $55 an hour for his service, not to exceed $30,000 a year. The county must still provide court-appointed counsel when neither Hood nor Reimers can handle a case due to a conflict of interest.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.