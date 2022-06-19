100 Years Ago
Pierre is to have a city league and play “twilight” baseball. This was decided at a meeting held last evening at the Commercial Club and plans outlined for the formation of several teams in the city to play a series of evening games, two each week at Hollister field. Four teams are planned. One from the statehouse, one of the railroad employees, one composed of clerks from the business district of the city and one from Battery “C” 147 Field Artillery. The statehouse team, which is composed largely of members of the highway department, will be managed by J. C. Botterman. A. C. Davis will manage the railroad men and Godfrey Roberts is getting together a team of downtown clerks. As soon as Battery “C” returns from Fort Meade it is pledged to furnish one team. An executive committee of three will be formed to manage the affairs of the league. The games will be played on Tuesday and Friday evenings beginning promptly at 6:45 o’clock and each game will consist of seven innings. A charge of only 10 cents will be made to see the games which it is estimated will furnish enough to pay for balls and incidental expenses of the league.
50 Years Ago
Curt Mateer, Pierre banker who donated land and equipment for the triangle park near the Lincoln School, announced to the Pierre City Commission Tuesday evening that he wants the city to dismantle the fountain he erected in 1966, due to extensive vandalism. For years the fountain has been a source of pride and pleasure for Pierre residents, spouting water in a high jet while colored lights revolved around the base. However, extensive damage to the water float, switch box cover, and other fixtures, have discouraged Mateer from continuing his daily care. Mateer has spent $6,500 in purchasing the lot, landscaping, and mowing equipment, and has kept the small neighborhood park immaculate for years. He said that cars and motorcycles have worn deep ruts on the grass at times, and that removing beer cans, broken glass and other debris is a daily chore now. The commission was also notified by Public Works Director Dave Padgett that vandalism at the other Pierre parks is at an all-time-high.
25 Years Ago
The water reservoir atop a hill along Harrison Avenue is getting a new look. Workers with the Robert L. Carr Company, Marshall, MN, are in the process of constructing a new dome-shaped aluminum roof on the reservoir. Previously, a flat concrete roof covered the structure. Completion of the project has been delayed until the end of July due to hairline cracks which were found running through the floor. Workers will coat the floor and bottom foot of the tank with a lining system to extend the structure’s life.
Pierre and Fort Pierre residents got an early wake-up call this morning. At approximately 2:20 a.m., sirens in both cities were activated to alert sleeping residents of a severe thunderstorm warning. According to Hughes County Emergency Management Coordinator Jerry Yeager, the National Weather Service issued the thunderstorm warning, which can be accompanied by hail and strong winds, for the Hughes and Stanley County area. The warning was issued at 1:40 a.m., and by 1:50 a.m. spotters were sent out to keep an eye on the storm. The weather service said the storm was heading toward the Pierre-Fort Pierre area at 55 mph, according to Yeager. Rick Cronin, Stanley County Emergency Management Coordinator who was out spotting the storm, said it looked as if the area might see strong winds and large hail. Due to what the spotters saw, the sirens were activated.
