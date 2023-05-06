Pierre High School

Students watching grounds crew working at the Pierre High School, 1911. 

 South Dakota State Historical Society

110 Years Ago

The Pierre High School conducted an exhibit of domestic science and manual training products, made by the pupils of the institution which probably no other high school in the state could excel in the display of talent and workmanship. Both these departments are fairly recent additions to the Pierre high school course and they have gained an unusual popularity among the students and the manual training display resembles a good sized furniture store containing only highest class hand made articles, while the food stuffs furnished by the girls of the domestic science classes were of the most exquisite appearance and quality of taste, much originality having appeared in individual recipes evolved by some of the more talented students in the line of cookery.

