The Pierre High School conducted an exhibit of domestic science and manual training products, made by the pupils of the institution which probably no other high school in the state could excel in the display of talent and workmanship. Both these departments are fairly recent additions to the Pierre high school course and they have gained an unusual popularity among the students and the manual training display resembles a good sized furniture store containing only highest class hand made articles, while the food stuffs furnished by the girls of the domestic science classes were of the most exquisite appearance and quality of taste, much originality having appeared in individual recipes evolved by some of the more talented students in the line of cookery.
H. N. Walker of Pierre as well as a relative of his, D. M. Walker, of Kirksville, Missouri are endeavoring to locate an old family Bible, which was lost some time in 1886 to 1887 on the Deadwood trail between Pierre and Rapid City. The Bible first belonged to one Isaac Walker, who died sometime in the latter part of the eighteen thirties. His name and that of his wife, Elizabeth Pritehard and their family of eight or nine children were recorded in it. At his death, Jesse B. Walker, youngest son of Isaac, got the Bible, and recorded the name of his wife, Rebecca Caturwhite, and all of their six children, Jessie B. Walker, youngest daughter, got the Bible at his death in 1878. She was Mrs. Charles Anderson and they located on a claim in Sully County, South Dakota, in 1883. Daniel M. Walker, the oldest son of J. B. Walker, wants to get the record of his birth from the Bible, for use in getting an increase in pension.
The severe frost of Friday night will no doubt work havoc with the wild fruit along the Missouri as most of the bushes were in full bloom. The apple orchards in this part of the state were also most of them far enough advanced that the frost would likely not damage them severely. The government building at Pierre was down below 31, and on the ground, it was much lower, forming ice at several places.
The report of the Pierre land office of new lands for taxation the first time this year through final proof is up to practically 180,000 acres, of which the greater part is in Stanley County with practically 125,000 acres of this. Very little is coming in from counties east of the Missouri, and the returns of new lands except in the northwest part of the state is much reduced in the western counties.
Insurance circles in the state have been smiling for a few days over an error which has crept into the policy forms of one of the surety companies operating in this state. The error is all the more amusing on account of the prominent political positions of many of the members of the company in this state for several years. In drawing the form of application, the question as to amount of life insurance carried by the applicant is asked which was intended to be followed by the question as to the nature of such policies, and to whom payable. But the printer, at least he is the one accused, changed the word “policies” to “politics” and in that form the applications were sent out to the different agents of the company over the state, and the matter of politics is put to the front, where policies was intended.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
